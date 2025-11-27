VC investments focus on fintech, gaming, robotics in third quarter

ISTANBUL

Venture capital (VC) investments in Türkiye concentrated on fintech, gaming and robotics in the third quarter of 2025, with 121 deals totaling $234.6 million, according to a report by KPMG Türkiye and VC firm, 212.

The "Turkish Startup Investments Review Q3 2025" report showed a rise in deal numbers from the previous quarter but a dip in volume, as early-stage funding dominated at $155.5 million — about two-thirds of the total.

Globally, VC activity surged to 7,579 deals worth $120.7 billion, up from 7,356 deals and $101.1 billion in the prior quarter.

Early-stage funding dominated at $155.5 million, comprising about two-thirds of the total. Acquisitions followed with 25.6 percent of value.

Seed-stage deals led in number, accounting for 8.1 percent of volume.

The top 10 deals—excluding acquisitions—captured 96.4 percent of funding, with five early-stage and three seed.

Domestic investors drove 114 deals (31.1 percent of value), while foreigners led volume with seven deals (68.9 percent).

Artificial intelligence topped deal count with 19, followed by SaaS with 16 and health tech with 12.

FinTech led by value at $94.9 million from seven deals, then gaming at $69.9 million and robotics at $49.3 million.