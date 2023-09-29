Vanishing tiles reproduced for Selimiye Mosque

EDİRNE

As part of the restoration work in the northwestern province of Edirne's iconic landmark Selimiye Mosque, the blue tiles that gradually disappeared over time have been produced in accordance with its original form and installed in their place.

"We produced and installed the tiles under the cones of the minarets, only one of which survived to the present day,” said Ahmet Saraç from the Directorate General of Foundations.

The minaret tiles, which deteriorated and vanished, were faithfully reproduced from clay soil in Bursa’s İznik, with 16 tiles produced for each minaret, he said.

Two out of the four minarets have had these tiles mounted, while the installation of the remaining tiles is still in progress, Saraç said.

Noting that a scientific committee oversaw the restoration, ensuring faithful adherence to the original design, Saraç noted that scaffolding was erected on the interior and exterior facades of the historic mosque, leading to the restoration of weathered stones and the replacement of 594 windows.

The interiors of the domes were stripped of the cement used in previous repairs. Work continues on the intricate woodwork for the interior and exterior doors, as well as decorative wall patterns.

"Our goal is to pass down the structure to future generations with minimal intervention. Within the scope of the restoration, we have completed the cleaning of the mosque's exterior, dome repairs, leadwork, plasterwork, and exterior restorations," Saraç added.

"With all these efforts, the symbol of Edirne, the Selimiye Mosque, will be restored to its former glory in the shortest time possible, serving both worship and internal and external tourism with the same grandeur."