Vangölü Express route offers postcard-like views

BİNGÖL/ELAZIĞ

The journey of Vangölü Express, running between Ankara and Bitlis’ Tatvan in spring, offers photography aficionados remarkable opportunities to capture the beauty of nature through their lens.

The train covers a distance of 1,315 kilometers with 60 stops, traveling through Ankara, Kırıkkale, Kayseri, Sivas, Malatya, Elazığ, Bingöl and Muş to reach Bitlis' Tatvan district. The train service has been operating for the past seven years.

The route from Ankara to Bitlis offers a different and striking visual beauty in every season, and in spring, when nature comes alive, it offers a mesmerizing view that passengers just cannot help but admire.

This year, state-run Anadolu Agency reporters filmed the Vangölü Express from the air as it traveled through Bingöl and Elazığ, giving a glimpse of the stunning scenery along its route.

Photography buffs often capture images of the route as the express travels through diverse landscapes, such as mountain slopes, bridges over the Aşağı Kaleköy Dam Lake on the Murat River and the Keban Dam Lake on the Euphrates River and various other sites.

Esra Bürçün, president of the Bingöl Photography Club, said that she has been actively taking photos since 2015 and that they founded the club this year in the city with photography lovers from different professions, such as lawyers, police officers, teachers and health care workers.

Stating that they organize trips and take photos to promote Bingöl, Bürçün said that they also invited photography enthusiasts from different cities.

Bürçün noted that in spring, they photograph Bingöl's picturesque landscapes and that the journey of Vangölü Express provides them with stunning scenes.

“The colors of nature, the clouds and the train crossing the bridge over the water offers a unique photographic opportunity. We captured these moments and obtained beautiful shots,” Bürçün said, emphasizing their desire to document and cherish every aspect of nature.