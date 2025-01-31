Van-Tehran train service set to restart

Van-Tehran train service set to restart

ANKARA
Van-Tehran train service set to restart

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced that the train service between the eastern province of Van and Tehran, Iran’s capital, will resume, with tickets available for purchase starting Feb. 20.

The announcement came after Uraloğlu’s meeting with Iranian Roads and Urban Development Minister Ferzane Sadık and her delegation in the capital Ankara.

“We agreed on raising the railway transit capacity to 1 million tons, as well as to act more quickly at customs and to avoid any delays,” Uraloğlu pointed out.

According to Uraloğlu, the discussions covered topics including the ways to eliminate reciprocal taxes and operate more practically in terms of highway transport service. The two ministers also concentrated on air travel between the two nations, pondering the ways to improve relations between the two nations through flights.

Uraloğlu further expressed his optimism that the visit would help to strengthen ties between the two nations.

Reiterating Uraloğlu’s statements, the Iranian minister also underlined that the launch of the train service between Tehran and Van would help both nations mutually increase the number of tourists.

She noted that significant agreements pertaining to air, land and rail transportation were also secured at the meeting.

"We also evaluated expanding the road and railway linkages, as well as expanding the capacity of transit freight transport on highways and railways,” Sadık explained, emphasizing that Türkiye is a doorway to the West for Iran, while for Türkiye, Iran serves as a doorway to the Far East and the East.

According to Sadık, the two nations also agreed to establish a joint committee to assess and address challenges and concerns related to transportation.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump to hit Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs, raising price fears

Trump to hit Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs, raising price fears
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump to hit Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs, raising price fears

    Trump to hit Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs, raising price fears

  2. Sixties icon Marianne Faithfull dead at 78

    Sixties icon Marianne Faithfull dead at 78

  3. FireAid raises money for LA wildfire relief

    FireAid raises money for LA wildfire relief

  4. Painting found at garage sale is a Van Gogh

    Painting found at garage sale is a Van Gogh

  5. Mega-iceberg drifts towards Antarctic penguin island

    Mega-iceberg drifts towards Antarctic penguin island
Recommended
Minister signals reopening of Discord, Roblox

Minister signals reopening of Discord, Roblox
Court appoints trustee for baby amid anti-vaccine controversy

Court appoints trustee for baby amid anti-vaccine controversy
Türkiye develops AI system to curb repeat offenses

Türkiye develops AI system to curb repeat offenses
Türkiye ranks among top 3 for polite drivers: Survey

Türkiye ranks among top 3 for polite drivers: Survey
Erdoğan vows to continue cross-border operations

Erdoğan vows to continue cross-border operations
Istanbul Diplomatic Club established to bridge diplomacy and business

Istanbul Diplomatic Club established to bridge diplomacy and business
Istanbul mayor testifies over two legal probes

Istanbul mayor testifies over two legal probes
WORLD Syria’s new leader outlines roadmap for unity, civil peace

Syria’s new leader outlines roadmap for unity, civil peace

Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa has outlined a roadmap for the country’s future following the fall of the regime in his first televised speech after being appointed as the interim president.
ECONOMY Trump to hit Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs, raising price fears

Trump to hit Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs, raising price fears

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to unveil fresh tariffs Saturday on major trading partners Canada, Mexico and China, threatening upheaval across supply chains from energy to autos and raising inflation concerns.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿