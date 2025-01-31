Van-Tehran train service set to restart

ANKARA

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced that the train service between the eastern province of Van and Tehran, Iran’s capital, will resume, with tickets available for purchase starting Feb. 20.

The announcement came after Uraloğlu’s meeting with Iranian Roads and Urban Development Minister Ferzane Sadık and her delegation in the capital Ankara.

“We agreed on raising the railway transit capacity to 1 million tons, as well as to act more quickly at customs and to avoid any delays,” Uraloğlu pointed out.

According to Uraloğlu, the discussions covered topics including the ways to eliminate reciprocal taxes and operate more practically in terms of highway transport service. The two ministers also concentrated on air travel between the two nations, pondering the ways to improve relations between the two nations through flights.

Uraloğlu further expressed his optimism that the visit would help to strengthen ties between the two nations.

Reiterating Uraloğlu’s statements, the Iranian minister also underlined that the launch of the train service between Tehran and Van would help both nations mutually increase the number of tourists.

She noted that significant agreements pertaining to air, land and rail transportation were also secured at the meeting.

"We also evaluated expanding the road and railway linkages, as well as expanding the capacity of transit freight transport on highways and railways,” Sadık explained, emphasizing that Türkiye is a doorway to the West for Iran, while for Türkiye, Iran serves as a doorway to the Far East and the East.

According to Sadık, the two nations also agreed to establish a joint committee to assess and address challenges and concerns related to transportation.