Van Lake hosts new wave of young sailing enthusiasts

VAN
On the windswept waters of eastern Türkiye’s Van Lake, the country’s largest, children and teens are discovering the thrill of sailing through a local training program.

Known for its underwater discoveries and unique formations like microbialites, Van Lake is now gaining recognition as a promising destination for surface water sports.

Local officials hope to expand the eastern province of Van’s potential by introducing more residents, especially children, to sailing with the training program.

Organized by the Van Sailing Sports Club under the Turkish Sailing Federation, the initiative offers hands-on instruction to 40 young participants this summer.

It provides both theoretical and practical lessons six days a week, including basic sailing techniques and water safety training.

“We want to turn the attention of Van’s children toward the water, to help them get to know the lake, the wind and the sport of sailing,” said Rıdvan Akbulut, president of the sailing club.

Akbulut emphasized that Van Lake receives even more wind than some of Türkiye’s most popular sailing destinations like Çeşme and Alaçatı in the western city of İzmir.

“We aim to compete at both national and international levels to promote the sport,” Akbulut noted.

For 13-year-old participant Rüzgar Korkut, sailing is “both exciting and calming, and feels like flying on water.”

Sixteen-year-old Nazar Tektaş, another participant, has been sailing since the age of 8.

“We train almost every day. Now I help teach the newcomers. I hope to compete internationally and represent my country one day,” she said.

 

Intel chief meets parliament speaker over 'terror-free Türkiye' bid
