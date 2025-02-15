Valentine’s weekend boosts tourism in Türkiye

ISTANBUL

Valentine’s Day has spurred a surge in tourism and flower sales across Türkiye, with travel agencies reporting a significant increase in reservations compared to last year.

According to Davut Günaydın, Vice President of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB), the fact that Feb. 14 falls on a Friday this year has contributed to a rise in weekend travel bookings.

“We see a 25-30 percent increase in Valentine’s Week reservations compared to last year. Many are taking advantage of the long weekend by planning trips both domestically and abroad,” Günaydın said.

Cappadocia, known for its hot air balloon rides and romantic atmosphere, has seen hotel occupancy rates nearing 100 percent. Other domestic destinations witnessing high demand include Kars and Erzurum, popular for their Eastern Express train journeys, as well as Mardin.

For those preferring shorter getaways, day trips and weekend stays in destinations like Uludağ, Kartepe and Maşukiye remain in demand.

Internationally, classic romantic destinations such as Paris and Rome are among the top choices, alongside Prague, Barcelona, Budapest and visa-free Balkan tours.

Günaydın noted that Turkish Cyprus is another favored destination, while warmer locations such as Dubai and Egypt are also attracting travelers.

Meanwhile, florists in Istanbul have also reported a spike in sales.

“This is one of our busiest days. Red roses remain the top choice, priced between 200-250 Turkish Liras (around $5-7) each, while mixed bouqets range from 500-5,000 liras,” said Sunay Çalışır, the president of the Istanbul Florists’ Association.

“At 200 liras, a rose may seem expensive, but the happiness it brings is priceless,” florist Fatih Gençer added.