Usyk stops Dubois to retain world heavyweight titles

WROCLAW

Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine retained his world heavyweight titles with a ninth-round knockout of Britain's Daniel Dubois in Wroclaw, Poland on Aug. 26.

Victory meant Usyk kept hold of the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Organization and International Boxing Federation belts.

It also extended his perfect professional record to 21 wins from 21 bouts.

Dubois, however, claimed he had been "cheated" out of victory after referee Luis Pabon ruled he had struck Usyk with a low blow in the fifth round, which led to a lengthy delay.

But former World Boxing Council super-middleweight champion Richie Woodhall, commentating at ringside, described his fellow Briton's punch as a "borderline shot."

Usyk recovered to drop Dubois down on one knee in the eighth round after landing with several punches to the head.

Dubois just beat the count before the bell sounded for the end of the round.

But the fight was all over in the next, with Usyk sending Dubois onto the canvas.

This time the challenger was unable to get back to his feet before the referee counted to 10.

"I feel good. I am grateful for my team, my family, my children. I love you," Usyk told TNT Sports.

"I'm grateful for my country and the Ukrainian army. Thank you so much."

Asked about the prospect of a unification bout with Britain's Tyson Fury, the World Boxing Council heavyweight champion, Usyk replied: "I'm ready tomorrow."

Dubois, however, was adamant his punch in the fifth round was legitimate, saying: "I didn't think that was a low blow, I thought it landed and that I've been cheated out of it tonight. I'll come again."