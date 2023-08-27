Usyk stops Dubois to retain world heavyweight titles

Usyk stops Dubois to retain world heavyweight titles

WROCLAW
Usyk stops Dubois to retain world heavyweight titles

Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine retained his world heavyweight titles with a ninth-round knockout of Britain's Daniel Dubois in Wroclaw, Poland on Aug. 26.

Victory meant Usyk kept hold of the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Organization and International Boxing Federation belts.

It also extended his perfect professional record to 21 wins from 21 bouts.

Dubois, however, claimed he had been "cheated" out of victory after referee Luis Pabon ruled he had struck Usyk with a low blow in the fifth round, which led to a lengthy delay.

But former World Boxing Council super-middleweight champion Richie Woodhall, commentating at ringside, described his fellow Briton's punch as a "borderline shot."

Usyk recovered to drop Dubois down on one knee in the eighth round after landing with several punches to the head.

Dubois just beat the count before the bell sounded for the end of the round.

But the fight was all over in the next, with Usyk sending Dubois onto the canvas.

This time the challenger was unable to get back to his feet before the referee counted to 10.

"I feel good. I am grateful for my team, my family, my children. I love you," Usyk told TNT Sports.

"I'm grateful for my country and the Ukrainian army. Thank you so much."

Asked about the prospect of a unification bout with Britain's Tyson Fury, the World Boxing Council heavyweight champion, Usyk replied: "I'm ready tomorrow."

Dubois, however, was adamant his punch in the fifth round was legitimate, saying: "I didn't think that was a low blow, I thought it landed and that I've been cheated out of it tonight. I'll come again."

TÜRKIYE İYİ Party to contest local elections independently

İYİ Party to contest local elections independently
LATEST NEWS

  1. İYİ Party to contest local elections independently

    İYİ Party to contest local elections independently

  2. Ankara slams arson attack on mosque in Greek Cyprus

    Ankara slams arson attack on mosque in Greek Cyprus

  3. UN experts challenge Aramco over climate change

    UN experts challenge Aramco over climate change

  4. London businesses weary over pollution toll

    London businesses weary over pollution toll

  5. Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

    Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision
Recommended
Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision
Messi comes off bench to score as Miami win at Red Bulls

Messi comes off bench to score as Miami win at Red Bulls
35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus
Messi leads Miami to first trophy

Messi leads Miami to first trophy
Hassan fall hands Tsegay world 10,000m title

Hassan fall hands Tsegay world 10,000m title
Scary injuries mar NFL pre-season games

Scary injuries mar NFL pre-season games
WORLD Greek authorities arrest 2 for arson while firefighters battle wildfires across country

Greek authorities arrest 2 for arson while firefighters battle wildfires across country

Fire department officials in Greece arrested two men Saturday for allegedly deliberately setting fires, while hundreds of firefighters battled wildfires that have killed at least 21 people in the past week.

ECONOMY UN experts challenge Aramco over climate change

UN experts challenge Aramco over climate change

U.N. experts have written to oil firm Saudi Aramco and its financial backers challenging them on allegations that their activities are fuelling climate change-related negative impacts on human rights.

SPORTS Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are on a U.S. Open collision course as the final Grand Slam tournament of season gets under way Monday with American teenager Coco Gauff chasing a breakthrough first major title.