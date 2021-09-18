US, Turkey discuss strength of ties, opportunities ahead: Washington

WASHINGTON

Senior U.S. and Turkish diplomats discussed the ongoing "strength of the U.S.-Turkey relationship and opportunities to deepen cooperation," the State Department said on Sept. 17.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal met as part of this year's U.S.-Turkey High-Level Political Dialogue.

"Following Deputy Secretary Sherman’s meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister Önal, Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and the Turkish delegation discussed regional issues, including Afghanistan, Syria, and Libya," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

The bilateral meetings follow Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's first face-to-face with U.S. President Joe Biden in June.



