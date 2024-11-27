US to push for ceasefire deal in Gaza alongside Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Joe Biden has announced on Nov. 26 that the U.S. will make another push “in coming days” alongside Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar and Israel to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, as Israel's security Cabinet approved of a U.S.-France-brokered ceasefire deal with Hezbollah, clearing the way for the truce to take effect.

Biden hailed the decision as "good news," saying he hoped it could be a springboard to peace in Gaza too.

He stated that the ceasefire will begin on Nov. 27 at 4 a.m. local time. The Lebanese military and security forces will “deploy and take control of” southern Lebanon over next 60 days as Israel will gradually withdraw its remaining forces, Biden detailed.

Netanyahu thanked Biden for his "involvement in securing the ceasefire agreement."

Netanyahu’s office said the plan was approved by a 10-1 margin. The late-night vote came shortly before Biden was expected to announced details of the deal in Washington.

Earlier, Netanyahu defended the ceasefire, saying Israel has inflicted heavy damage on Hezbollah and could now focus its efforts on Hamas in Gaza and his top security concern, Iran. Netanyahu vowed to strike Hezbollah hard if it violates the expected deal.

Biden said Israel reserved the right to quickly resume operations in Lebanon if Hezbollah breaks the terms of the truce, but that the deal "was designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities.”

Israeli warplanes carried out the most intense wave of strikes in Beirut and its southern suburbs since the start of the conflict and issued a record number of evacuation warnings. At least 24 people were killed in strikes across the country, according to local authorities, as Israel signaled it aims to keep pummeling Hezbollah before the ceasefire is set to take hold.