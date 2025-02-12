US to extradite Turkish author, son involved in fatal Istanbul crash

ANKARA

Turkish Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç has announced that the United States has ruled in favor of the extradition of a Turkish author and her son, who is accused of causing a fatal car crash in Istanbul before fleeing the country with his mother.

The Massachusetts District Court dismissed the defense's argument that the charges against the mother and son do not fall within the scope of the extradition treaty, thereby paving the way for U.S. authorities to initiate the process.

In March 2024, 17-year-old Timur Cihantimur, driving his parents’ SUV without a license, crashed into three all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) in Istanbul’s Eyüpsultan district, injuring five people. One of them, Oğuz Murat Aci, later died.

Cihantimur left the scene of the accident with his mother, Eylem Tok, and flew to Egypt and then the U.S.

During the Feb. 11 trial, Cihantimur's attorney contended that the extradition agreement between Washington and Ankara applies solely to individuals who have been formally charged, arguing that since the young man is merely the subject of an arrest warrant in Türkiye, he does not meet the criteria for extradition.

The court document details that Tok, whose extradition has been requested by Türkiye, arrived at the scene of the accident involving her son and subsequently engaged in acts of "concealing, tampering with, or destroying evidence and harboring a criminal."

The concluding section of the 50-page ruling explicitly stated that Tok’s extradition has been approved and her request for bail has been denied.

Following the ruling on Tok and Cihantimur, the U.S. authorities will prepare an extradition certificate within a maximum of seven days.

The court documents further elucidated that this certificate will then be forwarded to the U.S. Department of State, which is expected to make the final determination regarding the transfer of Tok and her son to Turkish authorities.

During this process, both Tok and Cihantimur will remain under custody.

The case has garnered significant attention in Türkiye since March 2024.

For nearly 100 days while on the run in the U.S., their whereabouts remained a subject of speculation, with photos surfacing showing them in New York City.

Turkish officials at the embassy in the U.S., in coordination with Interpol, tracked the mother and son to Boston using a rental agreement. This discovery led to a coordinated operation that resulted in their apprehension.

During court proceedings in the United States, Türkiye formally submitted an extradition request.

Commenting on the court’s ruling, the father of the deceased victim expressed a sense of relief, stating that the decision has offered solace to his grieving family.

"I am finally beginning to see the fruits of my struggle. We will persist in this fight. Their capture, imprisonment and extradition to Türkiye — each is a step in this long process. This is a significant and gratifying development; our hearts have been somewhat eased," Özer Aci remarked.

Declaring his intent to be present at the airport to witness their return, Aci resolutely added, "I will be waiting with bated breath. I will ask them how it feels — to be a murderer at 16 or 17, and to be the mother of one."