US ‘to decide on future of troops in Syria’

US ‘to decide on future of troops in Syria’

WASHINGTON
US ‘to decide on future of troops in Syria’

Washington "will make a determination" regarding the troops in Syria, U.S. President Donald Trump has said, following a report that said he intends to withdraw American forces.

"I don't know who said that, but we'll make a determination on that," Trump told reporters at White House on Jan. 30.

"We're not involved in Syria. Syria is in its own mess. They've got enough messes over there. They don't need us involved.”

Israel's official public broadcasting Kan reported this week that “senior White House officials conveyed a message to their Israeli counterparts indicating that President Trump intends to pull thousands of U.S. troops from Syria.”

It added that “the withdrawal of American forces from Syria will raise significant concerns in Tel Aviv”.

The U.S. has recently upped its presence of troops in Syria from 900 to around 2,000 after a coalition of rebels led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) ousted Bashar al-Assad’s regime on Dec. 8, 2024.

The Pentagon has explained the surge in numbers as a temporary measure to prevent ISIL from gaining a foothold in the country.

American forces in Syria remain the primary backers of the YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK terrorist organization, which Washington considers an ally in the fight against ISIL. YPG has voiced strong opposition to the U.S. withdrawal.

Türkiye has long criticized the U.S. support for the terrorist PKK/ YPG under the pretext of fighting ISIL, saying that using one terrorist group to fight another makes no sense.

The PKK/YPG terrorist organization has sought to exploit the uncertainty since the Assad regime’s fall to step up efforts to establish a “terrorist corridor” along the border with Türkiye.

Türkiye has launched several military operations against the group since 2016. In recent months, the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) has captured several towns in Syria previously controlled by the YPG, including Manbij and Deir ez-Zor.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan promises new policies to protect family

Erdoğan promises new policies to protect family
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan promises new policies to protect family

    Erdoğan promises new policies to protect family

  2. Erbakan announces presidential bid

    Erbakan announces presidential bid

  3. Cybercrime raids net 44 suspects in data breach case

    Cybercrime raids net 44 suspects in data breach case

  4. TUSAŞ eyes US, European markets for defense exports

    TUSAŞ eyes US, European markets for defense exports

  5. Greek consul general in Istanbul expects 200,000 visas in 2025

    Greek consul general in Istanbul expects 200,000 visas in 2025
Recommended
Rwanda welcomes proposed joint summit

Rwanda 'welcomes' proposed joint summit
One dead in Australia floods as authorities order evacuation

One dead in Australia floods as authorities order evacuation
UK to criminalize AI child abuse tools

UK to criminalize AI child abuse tools
Ukraine claims 14 killed in Russian missile strike on Poltava city

Ukraine claims 14 killed in Russian missile strike on Poltava city
Israeli PM departs for US to meet with Trump

Israeli PM departs for US to meet with Trump

Syrias interim president makes 1st foreign visit to Saudi Arabia

Syria's interim president makes 1st foreign visit to Saudi Arabia
Israeli army conducts large-scale raid in northern West Bank

Israeli army conducts large-scale raid in northern West Bank
WORLD Rwanda welcomes proposed joint summit

Rwanda 'welcomes' proposed joint summit

Rwanda welcomed on Sunday calls for a joint regional summit over the escalating conflict in DR Congo.

ECONOMY Women account for 35 percent of homebuyers last year

Women account for 35 percent of homebuyers last year

Around 1.5 million homes were sold in Türkiye last year, while 35 percent of those properties were purchased by women.

SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿