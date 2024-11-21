US to allow Ukraine to use American-made anti-personnel mines

WASHINGTON

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Wednesday that Ukraine would be permitted to use American-made anti-personnel mines to help it slow Russia's advances on the battlefield.

During the 18th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers’ Meeting in Vientiane, Laos, Austin told reporters that Washington’s policy shift on anti-personnel mines for Ukraine was in response to Russia’s evolving tactics.

He emphasized that the Biden administration would enable Ukraine to deploy the mines as a measure to counter Russia’s ground forces, which he described as leading the charge on the battlefield.

He said the Ukrainian army needs “things that can help slow down that effort.”

The use of anti-personnel mines has long been criticized by human rights organizations and activists due to the persistent threat they pose to civilians.

Austin also pointed out that Ukraine is already producing its own anti-personnel mines, underscoring their need to counter Russian advances, particularly in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, where Ukrainian forces have been gradually pushed back.

Unlike traditional landmines, non-persistent landmines often rely on battery power, which means they become inactive over time.

This feature is said to make them safer compared to conventional mines that can remain a danger for years.

While Russia has heavily mined occupied Ukrainian territories to block Kyiv’s counteroffensives, Ukraine has also been laying mines in some frontline areas to halt Russian progress.