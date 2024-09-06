US steps up export controls on advanced tech goods

WASHINGTON
The United States has announced tighter export controls on critical technologies like quantum computing and semiconductor manufacturing goods, targeting access by adversaries like China.

The Commerce Department said it is implementing worldwide export curbs on specific types of items such as quantum computers and machines needed to make advanced semiconductor devices, with exceptions made for countries that have similar measures such as Japan.

"As critical technologies with military applications continue to emerge and evolve, there is an increased need to regulate their movement to ensure these items are not used for purposes contrary to U.S. national security or foreign policy," the Commerce Department said in a statement.

Washington has in recent years unveiled restrictions on the export of advanced chips to China, including those used in the development of artificial intelligence.

In August last year, President Joe Biden issued an executive order aimed at restricting U.S. investment in sensitive high-tech areas in China, like quantum computing.

Other goods affected by the latest rule include tech that develops high-performance computing chips that can be used in supercomputers.

Technologies such as semiconductors have been a flashpoint issue between the United States and China, which are locked in a battle over access to chip-making technology and supplies.

The Netherlands and Japan have previously joined the United States in imposing certain export restrictions on advanced chip-making equipment aimed at preventing China from acquiring sensitive inputs that could be used in cutting-edge weapons and tech like AI.

