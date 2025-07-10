US sanctions UN rights expert over Gaza criticism

WASHINGTON

The U.S. has issued sanctions against a United Nations special expert on the Palestinian territories, in the latest effort by the United States to punish critics of Israel's 21-month war in Gaza.

The State Department's decision to impose sanctions on Francesca Albanese, the U.N. special rapporteur for the West Bank and Gaza, follows an unsuccessful U.S. pressure campaign to force the international body to remove her from her post.

Albanese, an Italian human rights lawyer, has been vocal about what she has described as the “genocide” in Gaza.

In recent weeks, Albanese has issued a series of letters urging other countries to pressure Israel, including through sanctions, to end its deadly bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

She has also been a strong supporter of the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants against Israeli officials, including Netanyahu, for allegations of war crimes.

She most recently issued a report naming several large U.S. companies as among those aiding what she described as Israel’s occupation and war on Gaza.

“Albanese’s campaign of political and economic warfare against the United States and Israel will no longer be tolerated,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on social media.

Rubio also attacked her for "biased and malicious activities," and accused her of having "spewed unabashed antisemitism [and] support for terrorism."

He said she escalated her contempt for the United States by writing "threatening letters" to several U.S. companies.

In response to the move, Albanese appeared to dismiss the US’s sanctions, saying she is focused on continuing her work.

“No comment on mafia style intimidation techniques,” the U.N. expert wrote in a text message to Al-Jazeera.

“Busy reminding member states of their obligations to stop and punish genocide. And those who profit from it.”

Albanese's July 1 report on “profiting from genocide” focuses on Western companies that have provided weapons used by Israel’s military, as well as manufacturers of earth-moving equipment that have bulldozed Palestinian homes and property.

She named over 60 companies, including major U.S. technology firms like Google, Amazon and Microsoft, which she said were involved in "the transformation of Israel's economy of occupation to an economy of genocide.”

The report criticized Lockheed Martin for supplying F-35 jets used in Gaza, while Palantir is accused of supporting Israeli military operations through its battlefield software.

Heavy equipment firms Caterpillar and Volvo allegedly supplied machinery used in mass demolitions of houses, especially in the occupied West Bank. Volvo’s partnership with Israeli bus manufacturer Merkavim is also flagged.

Albanese also points to global financial firms investing in Israeli bonds — accusing BNP Paribas, Barclays, PIMCO and Vanguard of enabling the war’s financing.

“While life in Gaza is being obliterated and the West Bank is under escalating assault, this report shows why Israel’s genocide continues: Because it is lucrative for many,” her report said.