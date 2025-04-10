US, Russia meet in Istanbul for talks on embassies

US, Russia meet in Istanbul for talks on embassies

ISTANBUL
US, Russia meet in Istanbul for talks on embassies

American and Russian delegations met in Istanbul on April 10 for talks on restoring the functioning of their embassies, which drastically scaled back staffing following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The talks at the Russian consulate building in Istanbul, the second of their kind, come after U.S. President Donald Trump reached out to Russia following the start of his second term and offered better ties if it wound down fighting in Ukraine.

The two sides were to "try to make progress on further stabilising the operations of our bilateral missions," U.S. State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters on April 8.

"There are no political or security issues on the agenda, and Ukraine is not — absolutely not — on the agenda," she said.

Russia's U.S. envoy, Alexander Darchiev, told journalists on April 9 that the talks would focus on "getting rid of the toxic legacy of the previous U.S. administration, which set strict limits on the activities of Russian diplomatic missions."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine plunged ties between Moscow and Washington to their lowest levels since the Cold War.

Since Trump's return to the White House, Russian and U.S. officials have been engaged in several tracks of talks, ranging from negotiations over a Ukraine ceasefire and restoring economic ties to technical issues like those on the agenda on April 10.

Both sides have been operating their embassies with skeletal staffing for years due to diplomatic expulsions.

Moscow also wants the United States to return diplomatic property it claims has been "seized," including two summer houses used by embassy officials.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor

Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor
LATEST NEWS

  1. Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor

    Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor

  2. Iran, US raise stakes ahead of key talks in Oman

    Iran, US raise stakes ahead of key talks in Oman

  3. Ukraine allies meet to discuss peacekeeping

    Ukraine allies meet to discuss peacekeeping

  4. Indonesian president voices support for Türkiye's pursuit of justice

    Indonesian president voices support for Türkiye's pursuit of justice

  5. Erdoğan issues key appointments for policy committees

    Erdoğan issues key appointments for policy committees
Recommended
Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor

Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor
Iran, US raise stakes ahead of key talks in Oman

Iran, US raise stakes ahead of key talks in Oman
Ukraine allies meet to discuss peacekeeping

Ukraine allies meet to discuss peacekeeping
General strike disrupts Argentina amid IMF bailout

General strike disrupts Argentina amid IMF bailout
Israel slams France over plan to recognize Palestinian state

Israel slams France over plan to recognize Palestinian state
Athens stresses importance of mutual understanding with Ankara

Athens stresses importance of mutual understanding with Ankara
WORLD Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor

Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says a family of Spanish tourists, including three children, died on April 10 in a helicopter crash in the Hudson River that killed six people.
ECONOMY Industrial production down in February

Industrial production down in February

Türkiye's industrial production fell by 1.9 percent year-on-year in February, the country's statistical office announced on April 10.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿