US, Russia meet in Istanbul for talks on embassies

ISTANBUL

American and Russian delegations met in Istanbul on April 10 for talks on restoring the functioning of their embassies, which drastically scaled back staffing following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The talks at the Russian consulate building in Istanbul, the second of their kind, come after U.S. President Donald Trump reached out to Russia following the start of his second term and offered better ties if it wound down fighting in Ukraine.

The two sides were to "try to make progress on further stabilising the operations of our bilateral missions," U.S. State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters on April 8.

"There are no political or security issues on the agenda, and Ukraine is not — absolutely not — on the agenda," she said.

Russia's U.S. envoy, Alexander Darchiev, told journalists on April 9 that the talks would focus on "getting rid of the toxic legacy of the previous U.S. administration, which set strict limits on the activities of Russian diplomatic missions."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine plunged ties between Moscow and Washington to their lowest levels since the Cold War.

Since Trump's return to the White House, Russian and U.S. officials have been engaged in several tracks of talks, ranging from negotiations over a Ukraine ceasefire and restoring economic ties to technical issues like those on the agenda on April 10.

Both sides have been operating their embassies with skeletal staffing for years due to diplomatic expulsions.

Moscow also wants the United States to return diplomatic property it claims has been "seized," including two summer houses used by embassy officials.