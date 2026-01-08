Iran condemns US ‘interference’ as death toll rises to 38 amid protests

TEHRAN

Iranians walk past an anti-US mural on a street in the capital Tehran on Jan. 6, 2026.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned the “interference in Iran’s internal affairs” by the US amid protests in various cities that saw the death toll rise to 38, the Iran Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported Wednesday.

The report published on the website of the US-based group said demonstrations have been ongoing across the country for 11 days.

It said protests took place in all 31 provinces, resulting in the deaths of 34 protesters and four members of security forces.

Demonstrations occurred in 348 locations, leaving dozens injured and 2,217 detained.

The injuries were largely caused by pellet shots and plastic bullets, according to the report.

Authorities have not issued a statement regarding those killed or injured.

US President Donald Trump said Friday that Washington would “come to the rescue” of protesters if Tehran uses lethal force against demonstrators—a remark that sparked anger from top Iranian officials.

Iran has been rocked by widespread protests in recent weeks amid a deteriorating economy and the rapid depreciation of the rial, which has crossed 1,350,000 against the dollar.

Tehran emphasized in a statement on the Foreign Ministry website that the US “harbors hostility toward the Iranian people” and denounced what it described as the US’s deceptive conduct and policies toward Iran.

Referring to provisions in Iran’s Constitution, the statement noted that peaceful protests are officially recognized and efforts are being made to address legitimate demands within a legal framework.

It claimed that the vast majority of Iran’s economic problems have arisen as a result of US sanctions.

The statement said the process being carried out by the US against Iran is an attempt to “incite violence and terrorism … through the dissemination of misinformation by means of economic and psychological warfare.”