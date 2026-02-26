Iran submits draft proposal to US as nuclear talks take place in Geneva

GENEVA

Oman's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, right, holds a meeting with White House special envoy Steve Witkoff, centre, and Jared Kushner, as part of the ongoing Iranian-American negotiations, in Geneva, Switzerland, Thursday Feb. 26, 2026.

Iran has presented a proposal to the United States that is expected to serve as a practical test to gauge the U.S. side’s “seriousness,” media on Feb. 26 said, as Tehran and Washington held talks in Geneva.

A third round of indirect talks, mediated by Oman's foreign minister, opened in Geneva on Feb. 26 morning. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was leading the Iranian delegation at the talks.

The United States was represented by envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

U.S. President Donald Trump seeks to delay Tehran's nuclear program while threatening it by deploying a massive number of aircraft and warships to the Middle East.

The state-run news agency IRNA reported the draft proposal was submitted to the U.S. side through Omani mediators.

“Rejecting it would amount to confirming the initial suspicion that the United States is not genuinely committed to diplomacy and that its diplomatic posture is merely a game,” the agency said as the two sides prepare for the new and decisive round of negotiations.

It did not disclose the content of the proposal.

Recently several news outlets reported Tehran’s possible proposal to the U.S., citing sources.

The Financial Times on Feb. 26 that Iran is preparing to dangle significant economic incentives in front of U Trump in an effort to secure a deal over its nuclear program and head off a potential U.S. strike.

Citing a source familiar with the matter, the newspaper said Tehran plans to tap into Trump’s reputation as a dealmaker by proposing a major economic package that could include investment opportunities in its vast oil and gas sector.

The proposed offer would be “specifically aimed at Trump,” the source told the Financial Times, describing it as a substantial economic windfall encompassing oil and gas projects, mining rights and access to critical minerals.

Tehran also earlier signaled a “possible dilution” of 60 percent enriched uranium in the case of removing all sanctions on the country.

Meanwhile, the Iranian president said that Islamic Republic was not "at all" seeking a nuclear weapon.

"Our Supreme Leader has already stated that we will not have nuclear weapons at all," President Masoud Pezeshkian said, in a reference to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

While Iran has insisted the talks focus solely on its nuclear program, the U.S. wants Tehran's missile program and its support for militant groups in the region curtailed.

The developments follow a massive protest movement that rights groups say saw thousands of demonstrators calling for the end of the Islamic Republic killed.

In his State of the Union address on Feb. 24, Trump accused Iran of "pursuing sinister nuclear ambitions,” though Tehran has always insisted its program is for civilian purposes.