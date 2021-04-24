Turkey denounces Biden's recognition of 1915 events as 'genocide'

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Joe Biden on April 24 defined the 1915 events as 'the Armenian genocide', a landmark step in defiance of Turkey which strongly rejects the label for the 1915-1917 killings by the Ottoman Empire.

"We remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring," Biden said in a statement, becoming the first U.S. president to use the term in an annual message.

"We affirm the history. We do this not to cast blame but to ensure that what happened is never repeated."

A U.S. official reiterated that the intention was not to place blame on modern Turkey, which the official called a "critical NATO ally."

"It is very much the intention of the statement - very much the intention of the President - to be doing this in a very principled way focused on the merits of human rights, and not for any reason beyond that including placing blame," the official told reporters.

Turkey 'entirely' rejects the statement

Turkey "entirely rejects" Biden's recognition of the1915 events as a genocide, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said, minutes after Biden's declaration.



"We have nothing to learn from anybody on our own past. Political opportunism is the greatest betrayal to peace and

justice," Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

"We entirely reject this statement based solely on populism."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on accused "third parties" of interfering in Turkey’s affairs.

"Nobody benefits from the debates - which should be held by historians - being politicized by third parties and becoming an instrument of interference in our country," Erdoğan said in a message to the Armenian patriarch in Istanbul.

Turkish foreign ministry denounced the move in a statement: "We reject and denounce in the strongest terms the statement of the President of the U.S. regarding the events of 1915 made under the pressure of radical Armenian circles and anti-Turkey groups... It is clear that the said statement does not have a scholarly and legal basis, nor is it supported by any evidence. This statement ...will open a deep wound that undermines our mutual trust and friendship. We call on the U.S. President to correct this grave mistake"

Turkish stance on 1915 events

Turkey’s position on the events of 1915 is that the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.

Turkey objects to the presentation of these incidents as “genocide,” describing them as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties. Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Turkey and Armenia as well as international experts to tackle the issue.

Successive U.S. presidents have refrained from calling the deaths of Armenians “genocide,” but former President Barack Obama adopted the Armenian phrase “Meds Yeghern” or “Great Crime” to describe the tragedy, a practice repeated by Trump.