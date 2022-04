US President Biden receives Turkey's ambassador

WASHINGTON

President Joe Biden received Turkey's U.S. envoy, Hasan Murat Mercan, at the White House this week, the embassy announced on April 8.

Mercan was received by the U.S. president on April 4. A photo of Mercan in the Oval Office was posted on his personal Twitter account, and on the account of the Turkish embassy in Washington.

Mercan took office on March 15, 2021.