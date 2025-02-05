US Postal Service says suspending parcels from China

US Postal Service says suspending parcels from China

WASHINGTON
US Postal Service says suspending parcels from China

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) said Tuesday it was temporarily suspending inbound parcels from China and Hong Kong, shortly after President Donald Trump's imposition of fresh tariffs targeting Beijing.

The halt will take place "until further notice," and follows Trump's order for an additional 10 percent levy on Chinese imports starting Tuesday.

The order, unveiled over the weekend, also eliminated a duty-free exemption for low value packages.

The "de minimis" exemption allows goods valued at $800 or below to come into the United States without paying duties or certain taxes.

But it has faced scrutiny due to a a surge in shipments claiming the exemption in recent years.

U.S. officials pointed to the growth of Chinese-founded online retailers Shein and Temu as a key factor behind this increase -- and Tuesday's halt could delay parcels from both companies from entering the country.

Washington has been looking to tighten the rule, saying the growth in shipments makes it harder to screen goods for security risks.

However, the USPS gave no reason for its pause on Tuesday.

Other retailers like Amazon might also be impacted.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

    Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

  2. Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID

    Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID

  3. Turkish, Russian FMs discuss developments in Syria, Ukraine

    Turkish, Russian FMs discuss developments in Syria, Ukraine

  4. Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity

    Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity

  5. Trump says Gaza would be 'turned over' to US by Israel

    Trump says Gaza would be 'turned over' to US by Israel
Recommended
UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry

UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry
Mexican border cities in limbo as tariff threats spark recession fears

Mexican border cities in limbo as tariff threats spark recession fears
ArcelorMittal to build US plant for steel used in electric cars

ArcelorMittal to build US plant for steel used in electric cars
Airports serve over 16 million passengers in January

Airports serve over 16 million passengers in January
‘Türkiye has potential to attract more foreign investments’

‘Türkiye has potential to attract more foreign investments’
Denmark steps up checks tracking Russias shadow fleet

Denmark steps up checks tracking Russia's 'shadow fleet
Tesla sales fall in Germany as Musk backs far right

Tesla sales fall in Germany as Musk backs far right
WORLD Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said that U.S. troops are not needed in the Gaza Strip.

ECONOMY UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry

UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry

Türkiye’s jewelry exports increased around two-and-a-half times last month from a year ago to $1.16 billion with most of the exports going to the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland and the U.S.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿