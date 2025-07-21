US officials alarmed by Netanyahu’s policies after Syria strikes

WASHINGTON

Several U.S. officials have expressed growing frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent actions in Syria, calling his decisions reckless and politically damaging, according to the U.S. media.

“The United States was not asked, nor did they participate in that decision, nor was it the United States' responsibility in matters that Israel feels is for its own self-defense,” said U.S. special envoy for Syria Tom Barrack, speaking to the Associated Press on July 21.

Syrian troops were deployed to Sweida last week in an attempt to halt deadly clashes between Bedouin and Druze communities. Israel, accusing Damascus of siding with Bedouin militias and violating southern demilitarized zones, launched air strikes on key government buildings in Damascus.

Barrack said that “Israel’s intervention creates another very confusing chapter” and “came at a very bad time.”

U.S. frustration intensified when Israel disregarded a direct diplomatic request to de-escalate. According to the Axios news outlet, Barrack asked Israel to pause its operations in Syria to make room for diplomacy — and Israel initially agreed. However, a day later, Israeli forces carried out extensive strikes, targeting military headquarters and areas near the presidential palace in Damascus.

Israel claimed it was acting in defense of the Druze population, which has historic and social ties to Israel, with many Druze citizens serving in the Israeli military. Still, several regional and American figures voiced objections.

Both Barrack and U.S. special envoy for Middle East, Steve Witkoff, expressed their concerns to the White House, the sources said.

“The bombing in Syria caught the president and the White House by surprise,” a senior U.S. official told Axios.

“The president doesn’t like turning on the television and seeing bombs dropped in a country he is seeking peace in and made a monumental announcement to help rebuild.”

Another official pointed to Netanyahu’s domestic political motivations:

“Bibi’s political agenda is driving his senses. It will turn out to be a big mistake for him long-term.”

“Bibi acted like a madman. He bombs everything all the time,” another White House official told Axios.

“This could undermine what Trump is trying to do.”

Another official reacted bluntly to a recent Israeli tank strike on a Catholic church in Gaza, which killed three civilians.

“The feeling is that every day there is something new. What the f*ck?”

Campaing for youth in US

Meanwhile, in response to what it perceives as declining support among young Americans, especially conservative-leaning ones, the Israeli Foreign Ministry has planned a public diplomacy campaign aimed at social media.

According to Haaretz, the government will fly in 16 pro-Trump, right-wing American influencers under the age of 30, as part of a campaign to counter negative perceptions of Israel among Gen Z conservatives.

“With the rise of the America First movement and MAGA in American politics, it’s essential for Israel that the movement adopt a pro-Israel position,” said Yacov Livne, senior deputy director of Israel’s Public Diplomacy Department.

The report said the ministry aims to organize 550 influencer delegations by the end of 2025. Participants will be encouraged to amplify content aligned with Israeli narratives on Palestine and regional issues.