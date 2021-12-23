US Navy says it seizes arms from Iran likely bound for Yemen

  • December 23 2021 09:18:00

US Navy says it seizes arms from Iran likely bound for Yemen

DUBAI-The Associated Press
US Navy says it seizes arms from Iran likely bound for Yemen

The U.S. Navy said it seized a large cache of assault rifles and ammunition being smuggled by a fishing ship from Iran likely bound for war-ravaged Yemen.

U.S. Navy patrol ships discovered the weapons aboard what the Navy described as a stateless fishing vessel in an operation that began on Dec. 20 in the northern reaches of the Arabian Sea off Oman and Pakistan. Sailors boarded the vessel and found 1,400 Kalashnikov-style rifles and 226,600 rounds of ammunition, as well five Yemeni crew members.

It’s just the latest interdiction amid the grinding war in Yemen that pits Iran-backed Houthi rebels against a Saudi-led military coalition. Western nations and U.N. experts repeatedly have accused Iran of smuggling illicit weapons and technology into Yemen over the years, fueling the civil war and enabling the Houthis to fire missiles and drones into neighboring Saudi Arabia.

Iran denies arming the Houthis despite evidence to the contrary.

In an unusually pointed move, the statement late Wednesday from the Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet blamed Iran for sending the weapons, saying the boat was sailing along a route “historically used to traffic weapons unlawfully to the Houthis in Yemen.”

“The direct or indirect supply, sale or transfer of weapons to the Houthis violates U.N. Security Council Resolutions and U.S. sanctions,” the statement added.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the interception.

U.S. Navy patrol ships transferred the confiscated weapons to the guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane before sinking the fishing vessel because of the “hazard” it posed to commercial shipping. It said the Yemeni crew would be repatriated.

American seizures of arms bound for Yemen’s war, typically Kalashnikov rifles, machine guns and rocket-propelled grenade launchers, began in 2016 and have continued intermittently. Yemen is awash with small arms that have been smuggled into poorly controlled ports over years of conflict.

The Navy’s 5th fleet said it has confiscated some 8,700 illicit weapons so far this year across the 2.5 million-square-mile area it patrols, including the strategically important Red Sea and the Persian Gulf.

Yemen’s war erupted in 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital of Sanaa and much of the country’s north. Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates and other countries, launched a bombing campaign months later to restore the internationally recognized government and oust the rebels.

The war has killed some 130,000 people and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.

WORLD Morocco sees room for return to normal in German ties

Morocco sees room for 'return to normal' in German ties
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s new economic model successful: Erdoğan

    Turkey’s new economic model successful: Erdoğan

  2. US diplomat arrested on suspicion of selling fake passport

    US diplomat arrested on suspicion of selling fake passport

  3. Turkish Halloween ‘Bocuk night’ to be celebrated in mid-Jan

    Turkish Halloween ‘Bocuk night’ to be celebrated in mid-Jan

  4. Famous “brothel streets” in Beyoğlu to turn into culture center

    Famous “brothel streets” in Beyoğlu to turn into culture center

  5. Central Bank issues FX rates for new scheme

    Central Bank issues FX rates for new scheme
Recommended
Morocco sees room for return to normal in German ties

Morocco sees room for 'return to normal' in German ties
US health regulator authorizes Pfizer’s COVID pill as Omicron surges

US health regulator authorizes Pfizer’s COVID pill as Omicron surges
Harvard professor found guilty of hiding ties to China

Harvard professor found guilty of hiding ties to China
One dead, at least 70 missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine: Rescue team

One dead, at least 70 missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine: Rescue team
Biden says US prepared for Omicron as Israel calls for 4th shots

Biden says US 'prepared' for Omicron as Israel calls for 4th shots
Acceptance of 2-states in Cyprus key: Turkish Cypriot FM

Acceptance of 2-states in Cyprus key: Turkish Cypriot FM
WORLD Morocco sees room for return to normal in German ties

Morocco sees room for 'return to normal' in German ties

Morocco on Dec. 22 spoke of a potential renewal of diplomatic ties with Germany that have been effectively frozen for months, after encouraging comments from Berlin’s new government.

ECONOMY World steel output down 9.9 percent in November

World steel output down 9.9 percent in November

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (Worldsteel) was 143.3 million tons in November, down 9.9 percent compared to November 2020, according to a statement released on Dec. 22.
SPORTS World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

Turkish taekwondo world champion İrem Yaman has announced an unexpectedly shocking decision of her retirement at just 26 years of age.