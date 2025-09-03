US limits TSMC chipmaking tool shipments to China

US limits TSMC chipmaking tool shipments to China

WASHINGTON
US limits TSMC chipmaking tool shipments to China

President Donald Trump's administration has revoked Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC's authorization to export U.S. chipmaking equipment to China without a license, further restricting access to U.S. technology in the country.

The move comes as the U.S. Commerce Department moved to end the "validated end-user" (VEU) program, allowing select foreign semiconductor manufacturers to export US-origin goods and tech license-free to make chips in China.

"TSMC has received notification from the U.S. Government that our VEU authorization for TSMC Nanjing will be revoked effective December 31, 2025," said a spokesperson for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company on Sept. 2.

"While we are evaluating the situation and taking appropriate measures, including communicating with the U.S. government, we remain fully committed to ensuring the uninterrupted operation of TSMC Nanjing," TSMC added in a statement.

TSMC is the world's largest contract maker of chips that are used in everything from smartphones to missiles and counts Nvidia and Apple among its clients.

But the center of its most advanced manufacturing remains in Taiwan, the self-ruled island Beijing claims as part of its territory.

Taiwan's economic ministry said on Sept. 3 that the U.S. move was expected to "affect the predictability of the plant's future operations."

However, the ministry pointed out that TSMC's Nanjing plant only accounts for around three percent of its total production capacity and "even lower" of the island's overall chip production.

"We estimate that this will not affect Taiwan's overall industrial competitiveness," it said in a statement.

Last week, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security said that former VEU participants will have 120 days after the new rule is published in the Federal Register to apply for and receive export licenses.

But while the bureau plans to grant licenses to allow these businesses to run existing China-based plants, it does not plan to issue licenses for them "to expand capacity or upgrade technology," it said.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe
LATEST NEWS

  1. US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

    US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

  2. Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

    Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

  3. Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

    Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

  4. US considers limits against Iranians during UN meeting: Report

    US considers limits against Iranians during UN meeting: Report

  5. Gaza City’s high-rises on target amid Israel’s 1st evacuation notices

    Gaza City’s high-rises on target amid Israel’s 1st evacuation notices
Recommended
FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport
Gebruder Weiss acquires majority share in Sienzi Lojistik

Gebruder Weiss acquires majority share in Sienzi Lojistik
Demand-driven price pressures easing, says Central Bank chief

Demand-driven price pressures easing, says Central Bank chief
Automotive stocks on Borsa Istanbul maintain momentum in August

Automotive stocks on Borsa Istanbul maintain momentum in August
Work on new medium-term program nears completion

Work on new medium-term program nears completion
German factory orders drop in new blow to economy

German factory orders drop in new blow to economy
Romance baiting to rug pulls: crypto scams are spreading

Romance baiting to rug pulls: crypto scams are spreading
WORLD US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

The United States has imposed sanctions on three leading Palestinian NGOs, accusing them of supporting International Criminal Court (ICC) efforts to prosecute Israeli nationals.
ECONOMY FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, officially inaugurated its new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport on Sept. 4.
SPORTS Turkish national teams seek more success

Turkish national teams seek more success

Three Turkish national teams will be in action this weekend, seeking more glory on the global stage.  
﻿