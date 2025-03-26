US imposes trade restrictions on dozens of entities

US imposes trade restrictions on dozens of entities

WASHINGTON
US imposes trade restrictions on dozens of entities

The United States added dozens of entities to a trade blacklist, the Commerce Department said, in part to disrupt Beijing's artificial intelligence and advanced computing capabilities.

The action affects 80 entities from countries including China, the United Arab Emirates and Iran, with the department citing their "activities contrary to U.S. national security and foreign policy."

Those added to the so-called "entity list" are restricted from obtaining U.S. items and technologies without government authorization.

"We will not allow adversaries to exploit American technology to bolster their own militaries and threaten American lives," said U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in a statement.

The entities targeted include 11 based in China and one in Taiwan, accused of engaging in the development of advanced AI, supercomputers and high-performance AI chips for China-based users "with close ties to the country's military-industrial complex."

They include the Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence and subsidiaries of Inspur Group.

Others were included for "contributions to unsafeguarded nuclear activities" or "ballistic missile programs."

The aim is to prevent U.S. technologies and goods from being misused for activities like high performance computing, hypersonic missiles and military aircraft training, noted Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Jeffrey Kessler.

Two entities in Iran and China were also added to the list for seeking to procure U.S. items for Iran's defense industry and drone programs, the Commerce Department said.

US, trade restrictions,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

    European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

  2. Six dead in sinking of Egyptian tourist sub carrying Russians

    Six dead in sinking of Egyptian tourist sub carrying Russians

  3. Rubio offers US security for oil-rich Guyana

    Rubio offers US security for oil-rich Guyana

  4. CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate

    CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate

  5. Court releases seven journalists after arrests over protests

    Court releases seven journalists after arrests over protests
Recommended
Retail sector expects surge in card spending during Eid al-Fitr holiday

Retail sector expects surge in card spending during Eid al-Fitr holiday
Türkiyes unemployment rate drops to lowest since July 2012

Türkiye's unemployment rate drops to lowest since July 2012
Türkiyes trade deficit widens to $7.77 bln in February

Türkiye's trade deficit widens to $7.77 bln in February
Plant with 200,000 capacity in Samsun to produce Chery cars

Plant with 200,000 capacity in Samsun to produce Chery cars
Havelsan, Egypts Kader sign deal on joint production

Havelsan, Egypt's Kader sign deal on joint production
Pakistans Parsi community dwindles as young migrate

Pakistan's Parsi community dwindles as young migrate
BMW to team up with Chinese Alibaba to integrate AI into vehicles

BMW to team up with Chinese Alibaba to integrate AI into vehicles
WORLD European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

European leaders remain divided over deploying troops to Ukraine as part of a proposed peace deal, with France and the United Kingdom leading efforts to establish a “reassurance force,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on March 27.
ECONOMY Retail sector expects surge in card spending during Eid al-Fitr holiday

Retail sector expects surge in card spending during Eid al-Fitr holiday

The United Brands Association (BMD) President Sinan Öncel said that card payments during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday, including the eve of the holiday, are projected to reach 130 billion Turkish Liras ($3.4 billion).

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿