US imposes trade restrictions on dozens of entities

WASHINGTON

The United States added dozens of entities to a trade blacklist, the Commerce Department said, in part to disrupt Beijing's artificial intelligence and advanced computing capabilities.

The action affects 80 entities from countries including China, the United Arab Emirates and Iran, with the department citing their "activities contrary to U.S. national security and foreign policy."

Those added to the so-called "entity list" are restricted from obtaining U.S. items and technologies without government authorization.

"We will not allow adversaries to exploit American technology to bolster their own militaries and threaten American lives," said U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in a statement.

The entities targeted include 11 based in China and one in Taiwan, accused of engaging in the development of advanced AI, supercomputers and high-performance AI chips for China-based users "with close ties to the country's military-industrial complex."

They include the Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence and subsidiaries of Inspur Group.

Others were included for "contributions to unsafeguarded nuclear activities" or "ballistic missile programs."

The aim is to prevent U.S. technologies and goods from being misused for activities like high performance computing, hypersonic missiles and military aircraft training, noted Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Jeffrey Kessler.

Two entities in Iran and China were also added to the list for seeking to procure U.S. items for Iran's defense industry and drone programs, the Commerce Department said.