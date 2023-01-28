US growth slows in 2022 as downturn fears loom

US growth slows in 2022 as downturn fears loom

WASHINGTON
US growth slows in 2022 as downturn fears loom

The U.S. economy grew at a slower pace in 2022 but performed better than expected in the final months of last year, the Commerce Department said on Jan. 26, as recession fears loomed.

Economic activity has been moderating as the U.S. central bank hiked the benchmark lending rate seven times last year, in hopes of cooling demand and reining in costs as inflation surged.
The property sector has slumped, followed by declines in manufacturing and retail sales.
Against this backdrop, the world’s largest economy expanded 2.1 percent for all of 2022, down from the figure in 2021, according to Commerce Department data.

“The increase in real GDP in 2022 primarily reflected increases in consumer spending, exports,” and certain forms of investment, said the department in a statement.
For the October to December period, U.S. gross domestic product exceeded expectations to rise at an annual rate of 2.9 percent.
This was slightly below the 3.2 percent jump in the third quarter last year, and marks a second straight quarter of growth after two rounds of contraction.
President Joe Biden cheered the “very good news about the American economy” on Jan. 26, highlighting better-than-anticipated fourth quarter growth and resilience in the jobs market.
“We’re moving in the right direction. Now we’ve got to protect those gains... that our policies have generated,” he said in a speech in Virginia.

While the economy grew strongly in the fourth quarter, most of the advance took place early on and a repeat performance in early 2023 is unlikely, said Oren Klachkin of Oxford Economics.
Household spending and business investment remained positive in the final months last year but slowed, added Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics.
Inventories and net trade may have bolstered growth, but analysts caution that this cannot be relied upon in the new year.
Meanwhile, investment in the residential sector continued contracting, in the longest streak since the housing crisis, said Klachkin.

The interest-sensitive housing sector has been reeling as the Federal Reserve hiked rates, with mortgage rates remaining high and weighing on affordability.
“Looking ahead, recent data suggest that the pace of expansion could slow sharply in the first quarter, as the effects of restrictive monetary policy take hold,” Farooqi said.
A separate Commerce Department report released on Jan. 26 showed orders for big-ticket U.S. manufactured goods were stronger than expected in December, though data indicated a weak ending to 2022 for business investment and equipment spending, she added.

A slowdown would be welcome news to the Fed and could open doors to a slower pace of rate increases ahead.
While unexpectedly resilient consumer spending supported growth last year, there are signs that this key engine is weakening as households draw down on their savings from the pandemic period.
This could point to more subdued expenditures ahead, economists say.
“Consumer spending, the economy’s main growth engine, is expected to weaken as income growth softens and households can no longer rely on excess savings to maintain their desired pace of spending,” Klachkin added.
“The economy is currently close to full employment so job growth is bound to slow,” he said.
The U.S. could enter a recession in the second quarter as consumers limit their expenditures and businesses become more reluctant to hire and invest, Oxford Economics expects.
But others believe the country may yet avoid a recession, if the labor market remains strong and household balance sheets are healthy.

US,

WORLD Elon Musk, White House discuss electric vehicles

Elon Musk, White House discuss electric vehicles
LATEST NEWS

  1. Elon Musk, White House discuss electric vehicles

    Elon Musk, White House discuss electric vehicles

  2. Memphis releases deadly police beating video

    Memphis releases deadly police beating video

  3. Gunman kills 7 near Jerusalem synagogue

    Gunman kills 7 near Jerusalem synagogue

  4. Rome archaeologists search for start of Appian Way

    Rome archaeologists search for start of Appian Way

  5. Unlicensed foreign realtors selling houses through social media

    Unlicensed foreign realtors selling houses through social media
Recommended
Elevator maker Kone to cut 1000 jobs

Elevator maker Kone to cut 1000 jobs
Unlicensed foreign realtors selling houses through social media

Unlicensed foreign realtors selling houses through social media
Ukraine grain harvest set to fall further this year

Ukraine grain harvest set to fall further this year
Türkiye aims for increase in exports to top markets

Türkiye aims for increase in exports to top markets
Fraud claims wipe $45 bln off Adani group stocks

Fraud claims wipe $45 bln off Adani group stocks
UN forecasts decrease in global economic growth to 1.9 percent

UN forecasts decrease in global economic growth to 1.9 percent
WORLD Elon Musk, White House discuss electric vehicles

Elon Musk, White House discuss electric vehicles

Tesla head Elon Musk met with senior White House officials on Jan. 27 to discuss the Biden administration's push to grow the electric vehicle market, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
ECONOMY Unlicensed foreign realtors selling houses through social media

Unlicensed foreign realtors selling houses through social media

Foreigners residing for a long time in the southern province of Antalya have started to work illegally as real estate agents to sell or rent properties with a 10 percent commission through social media groups amid the increasing demand of Ukrainians and Russians to reside in the city.
SPORTS Vine wins Tour Down Under

Vine wins Tour Down Under

Australia’s Jay Vine claimed his first World Tour victory in the Tour Down Under yesterday, with Britain’s Simon Yates winning a thrilling uphill battle to take the race’s final stage.