US Fed officials urge patience on interest rate cuts

US Fed officials urge patience on interest rate cuts

NEW YORK
US Fed officials urge patience on interest rate cuts

Two US Federal Reserve officials indicated Wednesday that the nation's central bank is on track to tackle inflation, but that it is still too soon to begin lowering interest rates.

Fed policymakers have said in recent months that they are making good progress in bringing inflation down towards its long-run target of two percent, and signaled in December that they expect to cut interest rates three times this year.

That's because high interest rates have pushed the Fed's favored inflation gauge down from a high of more than seven percent in 2022 to an annual rate of less than two percent over the last six months.

At the same time, hiring and economic growth have remained robust, raising hopes of an end to high interest rates.

But speaking at events in Washington on Wednesday, two voting members of the Fed's rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) indicated that the time had not yet arrived to do so.

"We have a labor market that is at historic levels of strength," Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin told an event in the city.

"Job gains, unemployment, job openings, initial jobless claims, all of these metrics are very strong and inflation is coming down," he said. "So I'm very supportive of being patient, you know, to get to where we need to get."

Speaking earlier the same day, Fed Governor Adriana Kugler also indicated she believed the US central bank should pause for a little longer before acting on interest rates.

"At some point, the continued cooling of inflation and labor markets may make it appropriate to reduce the target range for the federal funds rate," she said.

"I am pleased by the progress on inflation, and optimistic it will continue, but I will be watching the economic data closely to verify the continuation of this progress," she added.

Futures traders appear to have taken recent comments by Fed officials to heart, dialing back their expectations of a March rate cut over the last month, according to an AFP analysis of data from CME Group.

They have assigned a probability of more than 65 percent that the US central bank will have begun lowering interest rates by the time of its following meeting in May.

Economy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hamas open to more ceasefire talks: Palestinian official

Hamas 'open' to more ceasefire talks: Palestinian official
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hamas 'open' to more ceasefire talks: Palestinian official

    Hamas 'open' to more ceasefire talks: Palestinian official

  2. Türkiye 'expects no hurdles' in F-16 approval despite objection

    Türkiye 'expects no hurdles' in F-16 approval despite objection

  3. Top court’s rulings binding for everyone: Top judge

    Top court’s rulings binding for everyone: Top judge

  4. Germany's Scholz urges EU, US to do more on Ukraine aid

    Germany's Scholz urges EU, US to do more on Ukraine aid

  5. TikTok sues EU over content law levy

    TikTok sues EU over content law levy
Recommended
TikTok sues EU over content law levy

TikTok sues EU over content law levy
Central Bank head vows to maintain tight monetary policy

Central Bank head vows to maintain tight monetary policy
Baykar starts building drone factory in Ukraine

Baykar starts building drone factory in Ukraine
Ford beats earnings expectations despite rising labor cost

Ford beats earnings expectations despite rising labor cost
Yellen says US commercial property concerns manageable

Yellen says US commercial property concerns 'manageable'
Vestas swings to 2023 profit on record orders

Vestas swings to 2023 profit on record orders
WORLD Hamas open to more ceasefire talks: Palestinian official

Hamas 'open' to more ceasefire talks: Palestinian official

Hamas still wants to discuss a ceasefire in its war with Israel, a Palestinian official close to the militant group told AFP Thursday, despite a rejection of its initial offer.
ECONOMY TikTok sues EU over content law levy

TikTok sues EU over content law levy

TikTok said on Thursday it is challenging an EU fee to enforce a content moderation law, a day after Facebook owner Meta announced a similar move.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿