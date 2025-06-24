US Fed official calls for interest rate cut as earl as July

US Fed official calls for interest rate cut as earl as July

WASHINGTON
US Fed official calls for interest rate cut as earl as July

Washington DC, USA - March 9, 2018: Closeup of Federal Reserve bank facade entrance, architecture building, eagle statue American flags, blue sky at sunny day.

A key U.S. central bank official has called for an interest rate cut as early as July if inflation effects from President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs remain limited.

The comments by Federal Reserve vice chair for supervision Michelle Bowman came days after Fed governor Christopher Waller also said the bank could lower rates as soon as next month, amid differences among officials on how they should respond to levies.

"Should inflation pressures remain contained, I would support lowering the policy rate as soon as our next meeting in order to bring it closer to its neutral setting and to sustain a healthy labor market," Bowman said.

In its policy meeting this month, the Fed held its benchmark lending rate at a range between 4.25 percent and 4.5 percent, keeping it unchanged so far this year.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said policymakers could afford to wait so as to understand the effects of Trump's tariffs, although the president has repeatedly urged the independent central bank to cut interest rates.

At a separate event in Milwaukee, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said once the "dirt in the air" from tariffs settle, officials should proceed with lowering rates.

For now, Bowman said the data have not shown clear signs of material impacts from tariffs and other policies, noting that such effects might be smaller than expected.

Officials have penciled in two rate reductions this year, and the Fed's next policy meeting will take place in late July.

 

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold

Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold

    Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold

  2. Russian strikes kill 11 in Ukraine region under pressure

    Russian strikes kill 11 in Ukraine region under pressure

  3. İnce returns to CHP after over four-year departure

    İnce returns to CHP after over four-year departure

  4. FM Fidan discusses regional developments with Chinese counterpart

    FM Fidan discusses regional developments with Chinese counterpart

  5. Iran says at least 610 killed since start of war with Israel

    Iran says at least 610 killed since start of war with Israel
Recommended
Business sentiment softens, capacity usage slips in June

Business sentiment softens, capacity usage slips in June
Türk Telekom continues to expand its fiber infrastructure

Türk Telekom continues to expand its fiber infrastructure
Africa open to energy cooperation with Türkiye: APPO head

Africa open to energy cooperation with Türkiye: APPO head
Traders calmly look beyond the bombs in the Middle East

Traders calmly look beyond the bombs in the Middle East
Amazon to invest 40 billion pounds in UK over 3 years

Amazon to invest 40 billion pounds in UK over 3 years
Türkiye moves to fourth place in most-visited countries list

Türkiye moves to fourth place in most-visited countries list
WORLD Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold

Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold

A fragile ceasefire in the Iran-Israel war appeared to be holding on Tuesday, after 12 days of strikes that saw Israel and the United States pummel the Islamic republic's nuclear facilities.

ECONOMY Business sentiment softens, capacity usage slips in June

Business sentiment softens, capacity usage slips in June

The Turkish manufacturing showed signs of moderation in June, while business sentiment deteriorated slightly, separate official data showed on June 23.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿