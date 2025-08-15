US, European economists urge Israel to halt Gaza policies

US, European economists urge Israel to halt Gaza policies

WASHINGTON
US, European economists urge Israel to halt Gaza policies

Nearly two dozen prominent economists from leading universities in the U.S. and Europe, including multiple Nobel laureates, urged Israel to immediately halt policies deepening starvation in the Gaza Strip and to abandon plans to forcibly relocate civilians.

In an open letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the 23 economists voiced “urgent concern about the spreading starvation in Gaza” and the Israeli government’s plans to concentrate civilians in a so-called “humanitarian city.”

“As human beings and as economists and scientists, we call for an immediate halt to any policy that intensifies widespread starvation,” they wrote.

The signatories included Nobel Prize winners Turkish-American economist Daron Acemoğlu, Angus Deaton, Peter Diamond, Esther Duflo, Claudia Goldin, Eric Maskin, Roger Myerson, Edmund Phelps, Christopher Pissarides and Joseph Stiglitz, alongside other leading scholars such as Olivier Blanchard and Maurice Obstfeld.

Citing warnings by the U.N. World Food Program, the letter said nearly one-third of Gaza’s 2.1 million people have endured multiple days without food, while basic food prices are now 10 times higher than three months ago.

The collapse of U.N. aid distribution and its replacement with a limited number of aid sites set up by the Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has led to “deadly chaos,” the economists said, with more than 1,000 people killed or wounded in stampedes for scarce rations.

They warned that the proposed “humanitarian city” would confine hundreds of thousands of Gazans to a restricted zone, stripping them of "freedom of movement and dignity."

“It is unconscionable for Israel to treat civilians as liabilities to be contained rather than as human beings entitled to livable conditions,” they wrote.

Last month, Israel unveiled plans to relocate Gaza’s entire population to what it called a “humanitarian city” in Rafah. From there, they would be allowed to emigrate from Gaza to other countries.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Historic inn still welcomes guests

Historic inn still welcomes guests
LATEST NEWS

  1. Historic inn still welcomes guests

    Historic inn still welcomes guests

  2. 'Mamma Mia!' returns to Broadway after a decade

    'Mamma Mia!' returns to Broadway after a decade

  3. Greenpeace stages Anish Kapoor art protest

    Greenpeace stages Anish Kapoor art protest

  4. Megadeth to embark on farewell tour

    Megadeth to embark on farewell tour

  5. Singapore’s table: From hawkers to world-class restaurants

    Singapore’s table: From hawkers to world-class restaurants
Recommended
UN says at least 1,760 killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May

UN says at least 1,760 killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May
Pakistan rescuers recover bodies after monsoon rains kill 320

Pakistan rescuers recover bodies after monsoon rains kill 320
Trump rules out immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, pushes for direct peace agreement

Trump rules out immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, pushes for direct 'peace agreement'
Trump, Putin in Alaska for high-stakes summit

Trump, Putin in Alaska for high-stakes summit
Trump, Putin head for high-stakes Alaska summit

Trump, Putin head for high-stakes Alaska summit
Romania aims expanded Black Sea task force with Türkiye, Bulgaria

Romania aims expanded Black Sea task force with Türkiye, Bulgaria
WORLD UN says at least 1,760 killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May

UN says at least 1,760 killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May

The U.N. human rights office said Friday that at least 1,760 Palestinians had been killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May, a jump of several hundred since its last published figure at the beginning of August.
ECONOMY Türkiye poised to become global supply chain hub with Zangezur corridor opening

Türkiye poised to become global supply chain hub with Zangezur corridor opening

Türkiye could emerge as a key hub in global supply chains with the opening of the Zangezur transport corridor, a route set to connect western Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through Armenia.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿