Israel faces US backlash over Syria attacks

WASHINGTON

The Trump administration is frustrated with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Israel’s repeated strikes in Syria, with Washington expected to send its envoys to the region to ease tensions, several U.S. and Israeli media reports have said.

“We are trying to tell Bibi he has to stop this because if it continues he will self-destruct,” a senior U.S. official told Axios, using a nickname for Netanyahu.

“Syria doesn’t want problems with Israel. This isn’t Lebanon,” added a second official. “But Bibi is seeing ghosts everywhere.”

The U.S. is concerned that continued Israeli operations could undermine a crucial diplomatic opportunity and push Syria’s new government into hostility.

The reports came as U.S. President Donald Trump warned Israel to avoid destabilizing Syria after a deadly Israeli operation in Beit Jin killed 13 people. Following the warning, Trump invited Netanyahu for another White House visit.

“It is very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria and that nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria's evolution into a prosperous State,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He has been advocating a security pact between Israel and Syria since Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa took power last year.

Despite these efforts, tensions have escalated after hundreds of Israeli strikes, with the Beit Jin operation being the deadliest. Syria condemned the operation as a “war crime,” while Israel claimed it targeted an Islamist group allied with Hamas.

Trump expressed satisfaction with Syria’s progress under Sharaa, emphasizing that both countries could develop a long and prosperous relationship.

He also highlighted U.S. efforts to support the rebuilding of Syria and promote regional stability.

According to Israel’s KAN news agency, Washington is trying to ease tensions between Israel and Syria following the Beit Jin incident and may send representatives, including Morgan Ortagus, to the region next week.

A regional source revealed that the detained Islamist fighters after the operation in Syria admitted connections with Hamas, Iran and Hezbollah and that they had received funding and arms to act against Israel.

In a related development, Sharaa met U.S. Special Envoy Tom Barrack on Dec. 1 to discuss “the latest developments in the region and issues of common interest,” with Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani also attending.

During an earlier visit to Baghdad, Barrack warned Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani that Israel could strike militias in Iraq if they attempted to aid Hezbollah.

Both leaders emphasized Iraq’s essential role in preventing further regional escalation, with Saudi media reporting Barrack’s warning of potential “harsh Israeli strikes” if Iraqi factions intervene.