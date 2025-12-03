Artificial Christmas trees dominate holiday preparations

ISTANBUL

With New Year celebrations just weeks away, artificial Christmas trees have become a fixture in homes and businesses throughout Türkiye, priced between 350 and 15,000 Turkish Liras ($8–$350).

The total cost of a fully decorated artificial Christmas tree, including ornaments and lights, can range from 2,200 to 20,000 liras, according to retailers.

In recent weeks, shoppers gearing up for home, hotel and restaurant celebrations have rushed to stores and online platforms for artificial trees and festive decorations.

Among the most popular choices are 150-centimeter artificial trees priced around 2,450 liras, 180-centimeter models at 3,250 liras and 3-meter trees reaching 15,000 liras.

Frequently purchased decorative items include sets of six bells, four-piece miniature trains, six-piece ornamental balls, small Santa figurines, 12-piece bows, tree toppers and LED lights.

Behice Öztürk, a manager at a giftware store, noted that compared to last year, the cost of artificial trees and decorations has risen by nearly 40 percent. “The overall expense of a decorated home Christmas tree can vary greatly depending on the ornaments chosen," she added.

Online shopping has surged since November’s discount campaigns and is expected to remain strong throughout December, driven by high demand for gifts, personalized items, festive baskets, decorative objects and designer presents.

Hakan Çevikoğlu, a sector representative, highlighted that November and December are the two most critical months for Türkiye’s e-commerce sector. “The combined turnover in these months is expected to reach nearly 1 trillion liras,” he said.

Çevikoğlu added that retailers are rolling out staggered campaigns from November through December to meet consumer demand, offering competitive prices, fast delivery and category-specific discounts.