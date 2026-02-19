İzmir’s Ephesus braces for major visitor overhaul amid public debate

The ancient city of Ephesus in the western city of İzmir is set for a major reorganization to enhance visitor management, with officials emphasizing that the project focuses on preservation amid public concerns over potential commercial development near the site.

Birol İnceciköz, head of Türkiye’s directorate for cultural assets and museums, said the site “cannot be sacrificed to parking revenue,” adding that resistance to the project is largely linked to the loss of income generated by the existing parking facilities.

"With over 2.5 million visitors in 2025, Ephesus remains Türkiye’s most-visited archaeological site. However, the current entrance, commercial units and parking areas can no longer meet the demands of this volume — neither in capacity nor in aesthetic quality,” İnceciköz said.

Highlighting that these facilities sit directly at the heart of the ancient site, İnceciköz noted that the culture ministry-led overhaul will relocate the current main entrance to a position outside the ancient city walls.

With the project, existing parking areas and commercial units located at the center of the archaeological zone will also be removed to allow for new excavations and improved conservation.

Consequently, the ministry’s reorganization will aim to uncover the remains of the Byzantine Palace, which ground-penetrating radar has already detected beneath the existing structures, according to İnceciköz.

Once restored and conserved, these ruins will be integrated into the main tour route.

This redevelopment plan has previously sparked public debate, including allegations that commercial interests, such as a proposed shopping mall or expanded retail zone, could replace the current facilities.

