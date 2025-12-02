Trump says Honduras 'trying to change' election outcome

Trump says Honduras 'trying to change' election outcome

WASHINGTON
Trump says Honduras trying to change election outcome

Donald Trump accused election officials in Honduras on Dec. 1 of "trying to change" their presidential election outcome, as a partial digital tally revealed the two frontrunners are locked in a "technical tie."

The National Electoral Council (CNE) has called for "patience" as it starts a manual count of the Nov. 30 vote, in one of Latin America's most impoverished and violent countries.

Trump-backed Nasry Asfura, 67, led 72-year-old rival Salvador Nasralla by just 515 votes, making it a "technical tie," CNE head Ana Paola Hall said on social media, although the race is too close to call after a preliminary count.

"Looks like Honduras is trying to change the results of their Presidential Election. If they do, there will be hell to pay!" Trump claimed on social media without providing proof of his accusation.

Trump has become increasingly vocal about his support for allies in the region, previously threatening to cut aid to Argentina and Honduras if his picks did not win.

Ally Javier Milei was victorious in Argentina's mid-term elections.

Days before the Honduras vote, former Tegucigalpa mayor Asfura won the Republican leader's backing, as the U.S. president sought to put his finger on the scale in yet another Latin American election.

Nasralla told reporters on Dec. 1 that despite Trump's endorsement of his rival, he was confident the election would swing in his favor.

"I know I've already won. This morning, they sent me a figure that puts me ahead," he told reporters about the preliminary count.

The election is a clear defeat for ruling leftists trailing far behind in the vote count.

A swing to the right could help build U.S. influence in a country that under leftist government had increasingly looked to China.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish FM warns Black Sea attacks threaten navigation safety

Turkish FM warns Black Sea attacks threaten navigation safety
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish FM warns Black Sea attacks threaten navigation safety

    Turkish FM warns Black Sea attacks threaten navigation safety

  2. Erdoğan, Finnish counterpart discuss regional, global issues

    Erdoğan, Finnish counterpart discuss regional, global issues

  3. German president arrives in UK on landmark state visit

    German president arrives in UK on landmark state visit

  4. Court overturns dismissal of colonel over sword oath row

    Court overturns dismissal of colonel over sword oath row

  5. Vote rejects CHP proposal to broadcast İmamoğlu trial live

    Vote rejects CHP proposal to broadcast İmamoğlu trial live
Recommended
German president arrives in UK on landmark state visit

German president arrives in UK on landmark state visit
Lebanon, Israel officials meet as part of truce monitoring: source

Lebanon, Israel officials meet as part of truce monitoring: source
Israel says to allow Gazans to exit to Egypt in coming days

Israel says to allow Gazans to exit to Egypt 'in coming days'
US halts immigration applications for 19 nations

US halts immigration applications for 19 nations
Frances Macron visits China with Ukraine on the agenda

France's Macron visits China with Ukraine on the agenda
Frustration in Indonesia as flood survivors await aid

Frustration in Indonesia as flood survivors await aid
Pope criticises anti-Muslim fears in Europe, US

Pope criticises anti-Muslim 'fears' in Europe, US
WORLD German president arrives in UK on landmark state visit

German president arrives in UK on landmark state visit

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in London on Wednesday for the start of a state visit, the first by the official German head of state in 27 years.
ECONOMY Annual inflation slows to 31.1 percent in November, hitting 4-year low

Annual inflation slows to 31.1 percent in November, hitting 4-year low

Türkiye's annual inflation rate was at 31.07 percent in November, reaching its lowest level in the last 48 months.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.  
﻿