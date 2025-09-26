Turkish Airlines says will buy 225 Boeing planes

WASHINGTON

Türkiye’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines has announced plans to buy new Boeing aircraft as part of its growth objectives.

In an a declaration to the Istanbul Stock Exchange on Sept. 26, the airline said it has decided to purchase 75 Boeing B787-9 and B787-10 aircraft and has completed negotiations with Boeing to acquire 150 737-8/10MAX models.

Turkish Airlines will place 50 confirmed and 25 optional orders for the B787-9 and B787-10 aircraft, scheduled for delivery between 2029 and 2034.

The B787-9 and B787-10 are advanced, fuel-efficient long-haul aircraft designed for international travel, the airline said in a statement.

The company is in negotiations with Rolls-Royce and GE Aerospace for the procurement of engines, spare parts and maintenance services for the aircraft, the statement said.

Separately, Turkish Airlines said it has finalized negotiations with Boeing for 150 737-8/10MAX aircraft, with 100 confirmed and 50 optional, and will proceed with the order once talks with engine supplier CFM International are successfully concluded.

Turkish Airlines operates one of the world’s largest flight networks.

The carrier operated a fleet of 501 aircraft at the end of August, up from 462 a year earlier, while the number of destinations it served rose from 349 to 353.