US envoy thanks Turkey for its quick response

  • March 25 2020 16:02:17

US envoy thanks Turkey for its quick response

ANKARA
US envoy thanks Turkey for its quick response

U.S. ambassador to Ankara on March 24 thanked the Turkish government for its efforts in fighting coronavirus outbreak.

“The Turkish government’s response has been swift and thorough, and I want to thank them for that. Turkey’s medical professionals, in particular, are heroes,” said David Satterfield on Twitter.

The pandemic is an unprecedented global challenge and affected many Americans abroad and urged Americans to decide about their personal circumstances, Satterfield stressed.

“Ask yourself today, 'Are you ready to ride out an undetermined period of time where you are now, or do you want to return to the U.S.,” he said, calling on the citizens to act while the flights are available.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey's coronavirus death toll up seven to 44, with 343 new cases

    Turkey's coronavirus death toll up seven to 44, with 343 new cases

  2. Turkey investigates why school pupils were shown footage of ex-PM's hanging

    Turkey investigates why school pupils were shown footage of ex-PM's hanging

  3. Mobile app amps up local solidarity during coronavirus struggle

    Mobile app amps up local solidarity during coronavirus struggle

  4. Istanbul prosecutor indicts Saudi suspects for Khashoggi killing

    Istanbul prosecutor indicts Saudi suspects for Khashoggi killing

  5. Turkey starts using drug from China for coronavirus

    Turkey starts using drug from China for coronavirus
Recommended
Istanbul prosecutor indicts Saudi suspects for Khashoggi killing

Istanbul prosecutor indicts Saudi suspects for Khashoggi killing
South Korea investigates chatroom sex abuse allegations

South Korea investigates chatroom sex abuse allegations

Afghan officials say 25 killed in Kabul attack on Sikhs

Afghan officials say 25 killed in Kabul attack on Sikhs
Indias 1.3 billion locked down as US reaches virus aid deal

India's 1.3 billion locked down as US reaches virus aid deal
Sixty-four migrants die in the back of truck in Mozambique

Sixty-four migrants die in the back of truck in Mozambique
Two Turks die from coronavirus in Belgium

Two Turks die from coronavirus in Belgium
WORLD US envoy thanks Turkey for its quick response

US envoy thanks Turkey for its quick response

U.S. ambassador to Ankara on March 24 thanked the Turkish government for its efforts in fighting coronavirus outbreak.

ECONOMY Turkey announces support for SMEs

Turkey announces support for SMEs

The Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry on March 25 announced support for the country's small and medium enterprises (SMEs) against the effects of coronavirus pandemic.
SPORTS Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

The Turkish Boxing Federation said on March 24 that a boxer and a coach tested positive for coronavirus.