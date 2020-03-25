US envoy thanks Turkey for its quick response

ANKARA

U.S. ambassador to Ankara on March 24 thanked the Turkish government for its efforts in fighting coronavirus outbreak.

“The Turkish government’s response has been swift and thorough, and I want to thank them for that. Turkey’s medical professionals, in particular, are heroes,” said David Satterfield on Twitter.

The pandemic is an unprecedented global challenge and affected many Americans abroad and urged Americans to decide about their personal circumstances, Satterfield stressed.

“Ask yourself today, 'Are you ready to ride out an undetermined period of time where you are now, or do you want to return to the U.S.,” he said, calling on the citizens to act while the flights are available.