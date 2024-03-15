US envoy highlights Türkiye's role in Gaza peace talks

ANKARA

U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Jeff Flake has stressed the critical importance of Türkiye's involvement in resolving the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Flake recalled Türkiye has expressed willingness to act as a guarantor and collaborate with other regional players to facilitate a peace agreement.

Pointing out the shared support of both Türkiye and the U.S. for a two-state solution, Flake emphasized the potential for cooperation between the two countries on this critical issue.

"It's tough to see any long-term, durable solution in Gaza without regional powers like Türkiye playing a role," Flake remarked, speaking on the U.S. television channel MSNBC.

"Obviously, there are deep feelings of affinity with the Palestinians, so they are very critical of what Israel has done in terms of going into Gaza," he said.

The former Arizona senator emphasized Türkiye's unique position as it sits “right in the middle” of a “war to the north in Ukraine” and a “war to the south in Gaza.”

Regarding Türkiye's stance on the war in Ukraine, Flake stressed the nation's support for Ukrainian sovereignty.

The U.S. envoy further emphasized Türkiye's diplomatic engagement, noting its involvement in negotiations such as a key grain deal and prisoner exchanges.

Meanwhile, he also recognized Türkiye's relationship with Russia, particularly in the energy sector.