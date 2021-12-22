US diplomat arrested on suspicion of selling fake passport

  • December 22 2021 14:56:00

ISTANBUL
Turkish authorities have arrested an American diplomat working at the U.S. consulate in Lebanon on suspicion of selling a Syrian national a fake passport.

The U.S. diplomat, identified by initials D.J.K., is accused of “forging official documents” and trying to help the Syrian national, identified by initials R.S., leave Turkey.

The detention was made on Nov. 11 at Istanbul Airport when the Syrian national tried to use another person’s passport to travel to Germany, an Istanbul Police statement said.

The two men were stopped by the airport police before the plane’s departure and were detained, according to the statement, which noted that a body search of the diplomat found $10,000 in an envelope and a passport in his name.

The security camera footage also shows that the duo met at the airport and changed their clothes there and that the diplomat gave the Syrian the passport in question.

The Syrian national is facing forgery charges but was released pending trial, while the diplomat was arrested and taken to prison.

TURKEY Turkey’s locally-made vaccine receives emergency approval

Turkey’s locally-made vaccine receives emergency approval
