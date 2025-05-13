US deportations raise 'serious concerns': UN rights chief

GENEVA
The U.N. rights chief voiced alarm Tuesday at the large numbers of non-nationals being deported from the United States, in particular the hundreds sent to a mega-prison in El Salvador.

"This situation raises serious concerns regarding a wide array of rights that are fundamental to both U.S. and international law," said Volker Türk, the United Nations high commissioner for human rights.

His office pointed in a statement to U.S. data showing that over 142,000 individuals has been deported from the U.S. since Jan. 20.

It voiced particular concern at the situation after U.S. President Donald Trump invoked the 1798 Alien Enemies Act in March to send alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua to a massive prison, CECOT, in El Salvador.

The U.S. Supreme Court and several lower courts have since temporarily halted deportations using the obscure law, citing the lack of due process.

And yet, "the fate and whereabouts of at least 245 Venezuelans and some 30 Salvadorans removed to El Salvador remain unclear," the U.N. rights office said.

The rights office said it had received information from family members and lawyers regarding more than 100 Venezuelans believed to be held in CECOT.

"These reports indicate that many of the detainees were not informed of the U.S. government's intention to deport them to be held in a third country, that many did not have access to a lawyer and that they were effectively unable to challenge the lawfulness of their removal before being flown out of the U.S.," the statement said.

