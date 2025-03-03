US defense chief pauses cyber offensive against Russia: reports

US defense chief pauses cyber offensive against Russia: reports

WASHINGTON
US defense chief pauses cyber offensive against Russia: reports

U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listen.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered a pause on all of the country's cyber operations against Russia, including offensive actions, multiple U.S. media reports said on Sunday.

The order was part of an overall reevaluation of U.S. operations against Moscow, according to the New York Times, with the duration or extent of the pause unclear.

The Pentagon declined to comment when queried by AFP.

"Due to operational security concerns, we do not comment nor discuss cyber intelligence, plans, or operations," a senior defense official said.

"There is no greater priority to Secretary Hegseth than the safety of the Warfighter in all operations, to include the cyber domain."

The reported change comes as U.S. President Donald Trump has been pushing for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, and days after the U.S. leader berated his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, in a stormy White House meeting.

Western countries have accused the Kremlin of masterminding a string of incidents aimed at trying to undermine support for Ukraine as it battles Russia's invasion.

Trump, meanwhile, has cast himself as a mediator between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky, sidelining Kyiv and Europe while pursuing rapprochement with Putin.

"We should spend less time worrying about Putin," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform late Sunday.

U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, speaking Sunday to broadcaster CNN about reopening links to Russia, denied reports of the cyber policy change.

"That has not been part of our discussions," Waltz said. "There will be all kinds of carrots and sticks to get this war to an end."

US, cyber offensive, halt,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over worst statement

Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'

    Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'

  2. Europe's security unimaginable without Türkiye: Erdoğan

    Europe's security unimaginable without Türkiye: Erdoğan

  3. Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

    Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

  4. Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'

    Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'

  5. Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

    Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region
Recommended
Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over worst statement

Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'
Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees will be failure

Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'
Syria forms committee to draft constitutional declaration

Syria forms committee to draft constitutional declaration
Israel plans escalatory steps to pressure Hamas: Sources

Israel plans escalatory steps to pressure Hamas: Sources
Santorini schools set to reopen after weeks-long earthquake swarm

Santorini schools set to reopen after weeks-long earthquake swarm
Japan deploys 2,000 firefighters to tackle forest blaze

Japan deploys 2,000 firefighters to tackle forest blaze
Heatwave shuts down schools in Philippine capital

Heatwave shuts down schools in Philippine capital
WORLD Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over worst statement

Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'

Donald Trump said Monday that Washington would "not put up with" Volodymyr Zelensky's rhetoric much longer, as the U.S. president prepared to meet his top team after a disastrous Oval Office row with the Ukrainian leader.

ECONOMY Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

With its outstanding growth figures in 2024, Kärcher Türkiye has outperformed other major markets in its region, securing the leadership position in Southern Europe, which also includes Spain, Italy, Portugal, Malta and Greece.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿