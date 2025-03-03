US defense chief pauses cyber offensive against Russia: reports

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listen.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered a pause on all of the country's cyber operations against Russia, including offensive actions, multiple U.S. media reports said on Sunday.

The order was part of an overall reevaluation of U.S. operations against Moscow, according to the New York Times, with the duration or extent of the pause unclear.

The Pentagon declined to comment when queried by AFP.

"Due to operational security concerns, we do not comment nor discuss cyber intelligence, plans, or operations," a senior defense official said.

"There is no greater priority to Secretary Hegseth than the safety of the Warfighter in all operations, to include the cyber domain."

The reported change comes as U.S. President Donald Trump has been pushing for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, and days after the U.S. leader berated his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, in a stormy White House meeting.

Western countries have accused the Kremlin of masterminding a string of incidents aimed at trying to undermine support for Ukraine as it battles Russia's invasion.

Trump, meanwhile, has cast himself as a mediator between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky, sidelining Kyiv and Europe while pursuing rapprochement with Putin.

"We should spend less time worrying about Putin," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform late Sunday.

U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, speaking Sunday to broadcaster CNN about reopening links to Russia, denied reports of the cyber policy change.

"That has not been part of our discussions," Waltz said. "There will be all kinds of carrots and sticks to get this war to an end."