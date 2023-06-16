US Consulate General in Istanbul hosts ceremony for July 4

ISTANBUL
The U.S. Consulate General in Istanbul on June 13 has hosted an early ceremony for the 247th anniversary of the U.S. Independence Day which is celebrated on July 4.

More than 1,000 people attended the reception, including businesspeople, diplomatic and military representatives, religious officials, journalists, academics, and some NGOs representatives.

Özlem Bozkurt Gevrek, Deputy Governor of Istanbul, was present at the event representing Türkiye.

Speaking at the reception, U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Jeffry Flake noted that the Feb. 6 earthquakes in the country’s south demonstrated the resilience and strength of the Turkish people in the face of difficulties.

“The challenging times we are going through have also revealed the best qualities of Türkiye. The spirit, resilience, and strength of the Turkish people are evident. These qualities of the Turkish people resonate in America as well. I am proud of the aid provided by our country following the earthquakes,” Flake expressed.

“I am delighted to witness the solidarity of the Americans with the Turkish people, from one coast of the country to the other. The American spirit that we take pride in on our Independence Day is exactly this spirit.”

“The U.S. greatly values the partnership we have established with Türkiye over the past 100 years. We eagerly look forward to maintaining this partnership for many more years to come,” he said.

Istanbul Consul General Julie Eadeh remarked, “On this evening when we commemorate the values that inspired the independence of the U.S. 247 years ago, and on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Türkiye this year, let us celebrate the power of our democracies.”

The reception featured a flag ceremony by the U.S. Marine Corps, the performance of the American and Turkish national anthems, and a stage performance by the Ankara-based group “Watch Out!”

July 4, marks the 247th anniversary of the United States’ declaration of independence and is celebrated annually as national holiday in the U.S.

