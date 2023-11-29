US consulate employee convicted over terror links released

US consulate employee convicted over terror links released

ISTANBUL
US consulate employee convicted over terror links released

Metin Topuz, a former employee of the U.S. Consulate in Istanbul, has been released on probation after he served a six-year prison sentence over being a member of the FETÖ terrorist organization.

Topuz, a Turkish translator and fixer for the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) at the U.S. consulate in Istanbul, faces charges of being a FETÖ member and espionage. He was arrested on Oct. 4, 2017.

According to the indictment, Topuz was also accused of having contacts with Zekeriya Öz, a key FETÖ fugitive, as well as former police chiefs and soldiers affiliated with the terrorist group and aiding in their activities.

The trial concluded on June 11, 2020, with the court imposing a sentence of eight years and nine months of imprisonment.

Local media on Nov. 27 reported that Topuz was released on probation earlier this month.

The Istanbul Public Prosecutor's Office also confirmed that Topuz was released on parole, taking into account the time he had spent in prison during the trial.

The investigation initiated against Topuz led to tension in Türkiye-U.S. relations, sparking a diplomatic crisis.

The U.S. Embassy in Ankara suspended all non-immigrant visa services at all U.S. diplomatic facilities in Türkiye as a reaction to the detention of U.S. Consulate employee Metin Topuz, and Türkiye’s Washington Embassy followed suit in suspending non-immigrant visa services.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader, Fetullah Gülen, orchestrated the July 15, 2016 foiled coup in Türkiye, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

us consulate,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Powerful storm paralyzes daily life in Marmara region

Powerful storm paralyzes daily life in Marmara region
LATEST NEWS

  1. Powerful storm paralyzes daily life in Marmara region

    Powerful storm paralyzes daily life in Marmara region

  2. Bar Associations, EU to provide legal aid to female victims of violence

    Bar Associations, EU to provide legal aid to female victims of violence

  3. Turkish engineers develop electronic voting system

    Turkish engineers develop electronic voting system

  4. Rutte favorite to be next NATO boss despite Dutch vote shock

    Rutte favorite to be next NATO boss despite Dutch vote shock

  5. Christmas flower exports started to Europe worth $20 mln

    Christmas flower exports started to Europe worth $20 mln
Recommended
Powerful storm paralyzes daily life in Marmara region

Powerful storm paralyzes daily life in Marmara region
Bar Associations, EU to provide legal aid to female victims of violence

Bar Associations, EU to provide legal aid to female victims of violence
Turkish engineers develop electronic voting system

Turkish engineers develop electronic voting system
Christmas flower exports started to Europe worth $20 mln

Christmas flower exports started to Europe worth $20 mln
Restoration begins at 1,600-year-old quake-hit church

Restoration begins at 1,600-year-old quake-hit church
Erdoğan holds phone call with UN chief

Erdoğan holds phone call with UN chief
Notorious assassin changes surname to lion

Notorious assassin changes surname to 'lion'
WORLD Rutte favorite to be next NATO boss despite Dutch vote shock

Rutte favorite to be next NATO boss despite Dutch vote shock

Outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is the clear front-runner to become NATO's next chief, even though a shock far-right win at elections in his homeland risks tarnishing his legacy.
ECONOMY Foreign fund inflows may start before elections: Banker

Foreign fund inflows may start before elections: Banker

Foreign fund inflows to Türkiye are likely to gather momentum not after but before the local elections, says Hakan Aran, the general manager of İşbank, one of Türkiye’s largest private banks.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.