US considers imposing new restrictions on Chinese drones

US considers imposing new restrictions on Chinese drones

WASHINGTON
US considers imposing new restrictions on Chinese drones

The United States is considering new rules to address risks posed by drones with tech from foreign adversaries like China and Russia, the Commerce Department has said.

While commercial drones are common in the world's biggest economy, the department warned that involvement by U.S. rivals "may offer our adversaries the ability to remotely access and manipulate these devices, exposing sensitive U.S. data."

The decision on new rules will fall to the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

In particular, the department's Bureau of Industry and Security is concerned about China and Russia's involvement in designing, making or supplying technology critical to drones.

The latest effort could lead to restrictions or bans involving Chinese drones, a market that China dominates.

In its notice on Jan. 2, the department said it is seeking public feedback until March 4, including on how transactions "may present undue or unacceptable risks to U.S. national security."

"Securing the unmanned aircraft systems technology supply chain is critical to safeguarding our national security," said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in a statement.

Flagging the risk from China and Russia, the Commerce Department said: "These countries can leverage their political and legal frameworks to co-opt private entities for national interests."

It added that "those private entities maintain dominant market positions in the global commercial [unmanned aircraft systems] sector," charging that this brings opportunities for exploitation.

It said both China and Russia have shown willingness to compromise U.S. infrastructure and security through cyber espionage.

U.S. foreign adversaries also include North Korea and Iran.

In September, Washington moved to ban the sale of connected vehicles incorporating Chinese and Russian technology, citing national security risks.

Chinese drone maker DJI, which dominates the global consumer market, has attracted Washington's scrutiny in recent years, including for its alleged role in surveilling ethnic minorities in China.

It’s another front in the U.S.-China economic and technological competition that’s likely to intensify with the return to the White House in January of  Trump, who has promised to get tough on China.

A broader ban is worrisome for Americans for whom drones have become a part of their lives and work.

It could disrupt wide-ranging operations, from law enforcement to mapping and filmmaking that drone operators say are viable because of the low cost and high performance of the Chinese drones. American-made drones just aren’t comparable, they say.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

LATEST NEWS

  1. Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

    Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

  2. Türkiye’s exports hit record $262 billion in 2024

    Türkiye’s exports hit record $262 billion in 2024

  3. Türkiye to carry out major military drill in territorial waters

    Türkiye to carry out major military drill in territorial waters

  4. Erdoğan: Türkiye will be 'proven right on Palestine as in Syria'

    Erdoğan: Türkiye will be 'proven right on Palestine as in Syria'

  5. Istanbul's urban area grows 75 pct in 10 years: Study

    Istanbul's urban area grows 75 pct in 10 years: Study
Recommended
Türkiye’s exports hit record $262 billion in 2024

Türkiye’s exports hit record $262 billion in 2024
Biden to block US-Japan steel deal: US media

Biden to block US-Japan steel deal: US media
Turkish inflation slows to 44.4 percent in December

Turkish inflation slows to 44.4 percent in December
Organized industrial zones employ record 2.7 mln people

Organized industrial zones employ record 2.7 mln people
Foreign tourists flock to ski resort, Erciyes, Palandöken

Foreign tourists flock to ski resort, Erciyes, Palandöken
Gas supplies stable after Russian transit ends: EU

Gas supplies stable after Russian transit ends: EU
WORLD Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit South Korea for talks next week, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said on Jan.3, with the country mired in political turmoil as its impeached president resists arrest.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s exports hit record $262 billion in 2024

Türkiye’s exports hit record $262 billion in 2024

Türkiye’s exports increased by 2.5 percent last year from 2023 to $262 billion in 2024, according to data from the Trade Ministry.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿