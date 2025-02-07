US-Chinese trade restrictions likely to escalate further: Fitch

US-Chinese trade restrictions likely to escalate further: Fitch

WASHINGTON
US-Chinese trade restrictions likely to escalate further: Fitch

The possibility of more trade limitations between the U.S. and China is high, according to a report released by Fitch Ratings on Friday.

"We continue to view the risk of further – and potentially more disruptive – actions affecting trade between the two countries as high," it said.

On the other hand, the report said that the bilateral trade restrictions imposed so far by the U.S. and China were expected and had not changed Fitch's views on China and Chinese companies' credit profiles.

The U.S.' recent implementation of tariffs on Chinese imports raised the effective tariff rate to 20 percent, along with it eliminating an exemption that permitted Chinese exports to the U.S. valued less than $800 to enter without import tariffs or formal customs procedures.

"We still think U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports are likely to rise further in 2025, in line with President Donald Trump’s description of the 10 percent increase as an 'opening salvo' and his focus on reducing U.S. trade deficits," the statement added.

China’s economy is still expected to grow 4.3 percent in 2025 and to embrace a more expansionary fiscal policy.

Although the U.S. paused the implementation of 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico, there is still a possibility of tariffs being imposed on goods from other markets like the EU, according to the report.

The tariffs on EU countries could affect the global demand for Chinese exports more than estimates, it added.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

    Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

  2. Trump demands US aid agency closure despite tumult

    Trump demands US aid agency closure despite tumult

  3. Baltic states begin decoupling from Russian power grid

    Baltic states begin decoupling from Russian power grid

  4. Over 70 countries warn US sanctions on ICC heighten ‘risk of impunity’ for grave crimes

    Over 70 countries warn US sanctions on ICC heighten ‘risk of impunity’ for grave crimes

  5. Hamas, Israel fifth hostage-prisoner exchange underway

    Hamas, Israel fifth hostage-prisoner exchange underway
Recommended
Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town
Trump demands US aid agency closure despite tumult

Trump demands US aid agency closure despite tumult
Baltic states begin decoupling from Russian power grid

Baltic states begin decoupling from Russian power grid
Over 70 countries warn US sanctions on ICC heighten ‘risk of impunity’ for grave crimes

Over 70 countries warn US sanctions on ICC heighten ‘risk of impunity’ for grave crimes
Hamas, Israel fifth hostage-prisoner exchange underway

Hamas, Israel fifth hostage-prisoner exchange underway
Türkiye is indispensable partner for EU: Hungarys defense chief

Türkiye is indispensable partner for EU: Hungary's defense chief
Zelensky says N Korean troops back on Russia front line

Zelensky says N Korean troops back on Russia front line
WORLD Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he would "probably" meet Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky next week, as Russia said its forces had seized the key mining town of Toretsk in east Ukraine.
ECONOMY Trump says no rush on his controversial Gaza plan

Trump says 'no rush' on his controversial Gaza plan

President Donald Trump said Friday that he was in no hurry to advance his shock plan for Gaza, which would see its Palestinian inhabitants moved out and the United States take control.

SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿