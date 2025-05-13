US, China agree to slash tariffs as Trump says will speak to Xi

US, China agree to slash tariffs as Trump says will speak to Xi

WASHINGTON
US, China agree to slash tariffs as Trump says will speak to Xi

The United States and China announced Monday an agreement to drastically reduce tit-for-tat tariffs for 90 days, an outcome President Donald Trump dubbed a "total reset" as he said talks with counterpart Xi Jinping could soon follow.

After the first meetings between Washington and Beijing since Trump ratcheted up his trade war, the world's two biggest economies agreed in a joint statement to bring their triple-digit tariffs down to two figures and continue negotiations.

The announcement sent financial markets soaring after weeks of turmoil over tariff fears. Major Wall Street indexes surged, with the broad-based S&P 500 closing 3.3 percent higher.

"Yesterday we achieved a total reset with China after productive talks in Geneva," Trump said. "I'll speak to President Xi, maybe at the end of the week."

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described weekend discussions with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and international trade representative Li Chenggang as "productive" and "robust" with both sides anticipated to meet again soon.

Trump's fresh duties on many imports from China came up to 145 percent this year, compared to 10 percent for other countries in a global tariff blitz launched last month.

Beijing hit back with duties of 125 percent on U.S. goods.

The United States agreed to lower its tariffs on Chinese goods to 30 percent while China will reduce its own to 10 percent.

These actions take effect at 12:01 am on Wednesday, according to an executive order released by the White House.

The United States also lowered a levy on low-value imports from China that had hit e-commerce sites such as Shein and Temu.

Under Trump's executive order, "de minimis" items sent through the U.S. Postal Service will be hit with duties of 54 percent of their value, or a $100 payment. The prior tariff had been set at 120 percent.

Bessent told CNBC Monday that he expects United States and Chinese representatives to meet again in the coming weeks to work out "a more fulsome agreement."

While Washington does not want broad decoupling from China, it seeks "decoupling for strategic necessities," Bessent said.

He added to CNBC that the 90-day pause was also done to see what the United States could do about non-tariff barriers weighing on U.S. firms.

China hailed the "substantial progress" made at the talks, held at the discreet villa residence of Switzerland's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva.

This move "is in the interest of the two countries and the common interest of the world," the Chinese commerce ministry said, adding that it hoped Washington would keep working with Beijing "to correct the wrong practice of unilateral tariff rises."

With the agreement, China also committed to suspending or removing non-tariff countermeasures.

  Fentanyl 'cooperation' 

The U.S. additional tariff rate remains higher than China's because it includes a 20 percent levy over Trump's complaints about Chinese exports of chemicals used to make fentanyl, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told reporters.

"Those remain unchanged for now," he said. But "both the Chinese and United States agreed to work constructively together on fentanyl and there is a positive path forward there as well."

In a joint statement, the two sides agreed to "establish a mechanism to continue discussions about economic and trade relations."

"I think we leave with a very good mechanism to avoid the unfortunate escalations," Bessent said, noting that the tariffs had essentially created a trade "embargo" between the two superpowers.

China's commerce ministry said both parties "will conduct rolling consultations on a regular or ad hoc basis in China, the U.S. or agreed third countries."

  'No guarantee' 

A suspension of higher tariffs marks "substantial de-escalation," said Capital Economics chief Asia economist Mark Williams in a note.

But "there is no guarantee that the 90-day truce will give way to a lasting ceasefire," he warned.

Washington appears to be seeking to rally others towards introducing restrictions on trade with China, he said.

Nonetheless, the latest development signals negotiations are moving to a more conciliatory phase, according to a Deutsche Bank Research note.

Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, believes the outcome of the weekend meeting was a "success" for Beijing.

"China took a tough stance on the U.S. threat of high tariffs and eventually managed to get the tariffs down significantly without making concessions," he said.

Trump's tariffs and high rates targeting China have rocked financial markets, raising fears the levies would rekindle inflation and cause a global economic downturn.

The Geneva meeting came days after Trump unveiled a trade agreement with Britain, the first with any country since his new duties on both friend and foe.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan, Italys Meloni discuss bilateral ties, regional, global developments

Erdoğan, Italy's Meloni discuss bilateral ties, regional, global developments
LATEST NEWS

  1. Candy shower celebrating spring

    Candy shower celebrating spring

  2. Erdoğan, Italy's Meloni discuss bilateral ties, regional, global developments

    Erdoğan, Italy's Meloni discuss bilateral ties, regional, global developments

  3. US, Saudi Arabia sign strategic economic partnership document

    US, Saudi Arabia sign strategic economic partnership document

  4. Trump says Syria sanctions lifted after talks with Erdoğan, Saudi crown prince

    Trump says Syria sanctions lifted after talks with Erdoğan, Saudi crown prince

  5. Trump voices hope for 'good results' from Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul

    Trump voices hope for 'good results' from Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul
Recommended
US, Saudi Arabia sign strategic economic partnership document

US, Saudi Arabia sign strategic economic partnership document
Finance Minister Şimşek set to hold talks in London

Finance Minister Şimşek set to hold talks in London
Nissan posts $4.5 billion annual net loss, says to cut 20,000 jobs

Nissan posts $4.5 billion annual net loss, says to cut 20,000 jobs
Current account deficit shrinks to $4.1 billion in March

Current account deficit shrinks to $4.1 billion in March
Business circles welcome PKK’s decision to disband

Business circles welcome PKK’s decision to disband
Thousands of German Ford workers to go on strike

Thousands of German Ford workers to go on strike
Tariffs to weigh on economy despite recent reprieve: Fed official

Tariffs to weigh on economy despite recent reprieve: Fed official
WORLD Trump says Syria sanctions lifted after talks with Erdoğan, Saudi crown prince

Trump says Syria sanctions lifted after talks with Erdoğan, Saudi crown prince

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the lifting of sanctions on Syria, a move he said was made in coordination with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

ECONOMY US, Saudi Arabia sign strategic economic partnership document

US, Saudi Arabia sign strategic economic partnership document

U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed on Tuesday a strategic economic partnership document between the two countries.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿