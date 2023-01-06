US changes to Türkiye's preferred spelling at ally's request

US changes to Türkiye's preferred spelling at ally's request

WASHINGTON
US changes to Türkiyes preferred spelling at allys request

The State Department said on Jan. 5 it has adopted Turkey’s preferred spelling for the name of the country, Türkiye, acceding to a request from the NATO ally after several months of hesitation.

The department has instructed that new official documents refer to Türkiye instead of Turkey, although the pronunciation will not change, officials said. But neither the State Department website nor the Foreign Affairs Manual, which guides U.S. diplomatic practices, had been revised to reflect the change as of midday Thursday.

“The Turkish embassy requested that the U.S. government use the name “Republic of Türkiye” in communications," the department said. “We will begin to refer to Türkiye and Republic of Türkiye accordingly in most formal, diplomatic, and bilateral contexts, including in public communications.”

The move comes ahead of an expected visit to Washington later this month by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu during which Türkiye's position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its resistance to allowing Finland and Sweden to join NATO will be high on the agenda.

Several other federal agencies, including the Treasury Department, had already adopted the new spelling, which had led to inconsistencies in documents across the U.S. government.

Turkey asked last year for its name to be changed to Türkiye in international forums and most, including the United Nations and NATO, had switched to the new spelling.

The State Department, however, does not often change its style on the names of foreign countries and, in at least one notable case, has refused to do so for decades.

The U.S. still refuses to refer to Burma as Myanmar although the country's military rulers formally adopted Myanmar in 1989.

The last two countries that the State Department renamed following requests by their governments were North Macedonia, which changed its name from Macedonia in 2019, and Eswatini, which changed its name from Swaziland a year earlier.

US,

WORLD In memoir, Prince Harry says William attacked him during row

In memoir, Prince Harry says William attacked him during row
LATEST NEWS

  1. In memoir, Prince Harry says William attacked him during row

    In memoir, Prince Harry says William attacked him during row

  2. US House adjourns with no new speaker for third day

    US House adjourns with no new speaker for third day

  3. Israeli, Palestinian envoys spar at UN over Al-Aqsa visit

    Israeli, Palestinian envoys spar at UN over Al-Aqsa visit

  4. US changes to Türkiye's preferred spelling at ally's request

    US changes to Türkiye's preferred spelling at ally's request

  5. Putin orders weekend truce in Ukraine, Kiev won't take part

    Putin orders weekend truce in Ukraine, Kiev won't take part
Recommended
Antalya Diplomacy Forum Foundation to be established

Antalya Diplomacy Forum Foundation to be established
Syrian regime must take concrete steps for outcome, Erdoğan tells Putin

Syrian regime must take concrete steps for outcome, Erdoğan tells Putin

Israeli minister’s provocative action against Al-Aqsa ‘unacceptable’: Turkish FM

Israeli minister’s provocative action against Al-Aqsa ‘unacceptable’: Turkish FM
Turkish, Greek ministers exchange messages over bereavement

Turkish, Greek ministers exchange messages over bereavement
Türkiye, Russia will resume joint patrols in North Syria: Akar

Türkiye, Russia will resume joint patrols in North Syria: Akar
Türkiye condemns Israel’s far-right minister’s visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque

Türkiye condemns Israel’s far-right minister’s visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque
WORLD In memoir, Prince Harry says William attacked him during row

In memoir, Prince Harry says William attacked him during row

Prince Harry says his brother William physically attacked him during a ferocious argument — one of many startling allegations in a new memoir that includes revelations about the estranged royal's drug-taking, first sexual encounter and role in killing people during his military service in Afghanistan.

ECONOMY Automotive industry targets $34 billion in exports this year

Automotive industry targets $34 billion in exports this year

Türkiye’s automotive industry aims to generate $34 billion in export revenues this year, the Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association (OİB) has said.
SPORTS Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

A girl who was chosen as a sailing candidate when she was only 8 years old and did not even know how to swim has brought Türkiye the world championship at the age of 15 in the optimist branch.