US 'carefully' monitoring China economy

US 'carefully' monitoring China economy

NEW DELHI
US carefully monitoring China economy

The United States is "carefully" monitoring China's challenges, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sept. 8, as the slowdown in the world's second largest economy raises concerns for global growth.

Many are worried about the Asian giant's struggles, with the threat of recession in Europe and high inflation in many major economies contributing to a plunge in demand for Chinese goods.

"China faces a variety of both short and longer term global challenges, economic challenges that we've been monitoring carefully," Yellen told reporters in New Delhi, ahead of a two-day G20 summit.

"That said, China has quite a bit of policy space to address these challenges," she added.

China's President Xi Jinping will miss the leaders' meeting at a time of heightened trade and geopolitical tensions with the United States and India, with which it shares a long and disputed border.

China's challenges included "less of a pick up in consumer spending that had been anticipated in the aftermath of the Covid restrictions, as well as long standing issues with respect to the property sector and... debt related to that", she said.

G20 host India overtook its northern neighbor as the world's most populous country earlier this year, and Yellen added that China's "labor force is beginning to shrink."

Xi's absence will impact Washington's bid to keep the G20 the main forum of global economic cooperation and its efforts towards a financing push for developing countries.

That includes a plan to increase World Bank and International Monetary Fund lending power for emerging nations by some $200 billion as a better alternative to Beijing's "coercive" Belt and Road Initiative.

While "aware of the risks to global growth", Yellen said she had "been surprised by the strength of global growth and how resilient the global economy has proven to be."

"While there are risks and some countries that have certainly been affected, overall, the global economy has been resilient," she added.

US,

TÜRKIYE Truck crashes into Turkish funeral killing four

Truck crashes into Turkish funeral killing four
LATEST NEWS

  1. Truck crashes into Turkish funeral killing four

    Truck crashes into Turkish funeral killing four

  2. UK police arrest escaped terror suspect in London

    UK police arrest escaped terror suspect in London

  3. Powerful quake in Morocco kills hundreds of people

    Powerful quake in Morocco kills hundreds of people

  4. Erdoğan meets counterparts on sidelines of G20 Summit in India

    Erdoğan meets counterparts on sidelines of G20 Summit in India

  5. New era begins for Türkiye-US trade relations: TAİK head

    New era begins for Türkiye-US trade relations: TAİK head
Recommended
First phase of Fukushima water release to end Sept 11

First phase of Fukushima water release to end Sept 11
Online gig work growing rapidly: World Bank

Online gig work growing rapidly: World Bank
New era begins for Türkiye-US trade relations: TAİK head

New era begins for Türkiye-US trade relations: TAİK head
Record number of British tourists to visit Türkiye: Envoy

Record number of British tourists to visit Türkiye: Envoy
Misli becomes sponsor of women’s national volleyball team

Misli becomes sponsor of women’s national volleyball team
Global rice prices hit 15-year high after India curbs: FAO

Global rice prices hit 15-year high after India curbs: FAO
Turkish Airlines carries 56 million passengers in 8 months

Turkish Airlines carries 56 million passengers in 8 months
WORLD UK police arrest escaped terror suspect in London

UK police arrest escaped terror suspect in London

UK police on Saturday arrested a terror suspect who escaped from a London prison earlier this week, sparking a nationwide manhunt.
ECONOMY New era begins for Türkiye-US trade relations: TAİK head

New era begins for Türkiye-US trade relations: TAİK head

 The trade relations between Türkiye and the United States have entered a new era, says Mehmet Ali Yalçındağ, chairman of the Türkiye-U.S. Business Council (TAİK).
SPORTS European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

According to data from a prominent service providing platform, the Turkish Women's Volleyball Team's successes on the world stage has raised interest in volleyball nationally, particularly among young girls, and increased the demand for volleyball lessons by 180 percent.