US blocked $500 mln cash shipment to Iraq: WSJ

US blocked $500 mln cash shipment to Iraq: WSJ

WASHINGTON
US blocked $500 mln cash shipment to Iraq: WSJ

The United States blocked a plane carrying nearly $500 million in banknotes from delivering the cash to Iraq, U.S. media has reported, piling pressure on Baghdad to fight Iran-backed militant groups.

The Wall Street Journal said Washington has suspended cash shipments to Iraq and frozen funding for security programs following attacks on U.S. interests in the country by groups showing solidarity with Iran.

Iraq has long walked a tightrope between the competing influences of its allies, neighboring Iran and the United States.

However, Iraqi leaders have struggled to maintain that delicate balance as war engulfs the Middle East.

An Iraqi security official confirmed to AFP that the United States has suspended its security cooperation with Iraq over factions targeting U.S. interests.

The U.S. State Department said this month it had summoned Iraq's ambassador to Washington to express "strong condemnation" of attacks by pro-Iran groups on U.S. interests, "including the April 8 ambush of American diplomats in Baghdad."

The U.S. embassy in Baghdad and a logistical and diplomatic centre inside the city's airport have been repeatedly targeted by rockets and drones, with most intercepted, since the war broke out on Feb. 28.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the US Treasury Department blocked a shipment of nearly $500 million in cash from Iraqi oil sales, quoting U.S. and Iraqi officials.

dollars,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye votes to ban social media for under-15s

Türkiye votes to ban social media for under-15s
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye votes to ban social media for under-15s

    Türkiye votes to ban social media for under-15s

  2. Turkish Airlines executive meets with investors in Tokyo

    Turkish Airlines executive meets with investors in Tokyo

  3. Türkiye accounts for 25 percent of global pasta trade

    Türkiye accounts for 25 percent of global pasta trade

  4. Rising energy costs accelerate green transition in real estate sector

    Rising energy costs accelerate green transition in real estate sector

  5. Studies for rail link to Türkiye to be completed soon: Saudi minister

    Studies for rail link to Türkiye to be completed soon: Saudi minister
Recommended
Climate scrubbed from G7 meeting to appease US, host France says

Climate scrubbed from G7 meeting to appease US, host France says
Lebanon meets Israel in Washington to request truce extension

Lebanon meets Israel in Washington to request truce extension
Iran says wont reopen Hormuz as long as US blockade remains

Iran says won't reopen Hormuz as long as US blockade remains
US-Iran talks could be held in next three days: Trump

US-Iran talks could be held in next three days: Trump
Israeli strikes kill 3 in Lebanon, Beirut to seek truce extension

Israeli strikes kill 3 in Lebanon, Beirut to seek truce extension
EU nears approval of Ukraine loan after Hungary pipeline row

EU nears approval of Ukraine loan after Hungary pipeline row
Three ships targeted in Hormuz, Iran seizes two: monitors, Guards

Three ships targeted in Hormuz, Iran seizes two: monitors, Guards
WORLD Climate scrubbed from G7 meeting to appease US, host France says

Climate scrubbed from G7 meeting to appease US, host France says

A meeting of G7 nations on the environment begins in Paris on Thursday but climate change has been left off the agenda to avoid a row with the United States.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines executive meets with investors in Tokyo

Turkish Airlines executive meets with investors in Tokyo

Turkish Airlines (THY) Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee, Murat Şeker, met with international investors and representatives of financial institutions in Tokyo, Japan.

SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿