US-backed group seeks to take over Gaza aid distribution

US-backed group seeks to take over Gaza aid distribution

TEL AVIV
US-backed group seeks to take over Gaza aid distribution

A group of American security contractors, ex-military officers and humanitarian aid officials is proposing to take over the distribution of food and other supplies in Gaza based on plans similar to ones designed by Israel.

The Associated Press obtained a proposal from the newly created group, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, to implement a new aid distribution system supplanting the current one run by the U.N. and other international aid agencies. The U.N. and aid groups have rejected Israel’s moves to control aid distribution .

It was not immediately clear if the proposal from the new group, which is registered in Geneva, would ease those concerns.

Israel has blocked food, fuel, medicine and all other supplies from entering Gaza for 10 weeks, worsening a humanitarian crisis for 2.3 million Palestinians. It has said it won’t allow aid back in until a system is in place that gives it control over distribution.

The 14-page proposal circulated this week among aid groups and U.N. officials lays out plans similar to ones Israel has been discussing privately for weeks with international aid groups. The proposal reveals for the first time plans to create the foundation and names the people leading it.

Aid workers have criticized the plans, which would centralize distribution at four hubs under the protection of private security contractors. They say the plans could not possibly meet the needs of Gaza’s large and desperate population , and that they would forcibly displace large numbers of Palestinians by driving them to move nearer to the aid.

Under the new group's proposal, Palestinians would receive pre-packaged rations, potable water, hygiene kits, blankets, and other supplies at the distribution hubs. The group said it wants to partner with the U.N. and international aid groups in handing out their supplies.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

    India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

  2. Pakistan retaliates against India in spiralling conflict

    Pakistan retaliates against India in spiralling conflict

  3. Ukraine, Europe allies seek 30-day Russia truce starting Monday

    Ukraine, Europe allies seek 30-day Russia truce starting Monday

  4. New US envoy to Türkiye says he is 'eager' to 'building bridges'

    New US envoy to Türkiye says he is 'eager' to 'building bridges'

  5. Justice minister hails release of detained Turkish student in US

    Justice minister hails release of detained Turkish student in US
Recommended
India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks
Pakistan retaliates against India in spiralling conflict

Pakistan retaliates against India in spiralling conflict
Ukraine, Europe allies seek 30-day Russia truce starting Monday

Ukraine, Europe allies seek 30-day Russia truce starting Monday
US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail
Merz hails Türkiye as key NATO ally, vows to deepen ties

Merz hails Türkiye as key NATO ally, vows to deepen ties
Danish PM furious over reported US spying on Greenland

Danish PM furious over reported US spying on Greenland
WORLD India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

Pakistan and India agreed Saturday to a full and immediate ceasefire after days of deadly jet fighter, missile, drone and artillery attacks, the news surprisingly announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, who congratulated them on using "common sense".
ECONOMY Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance saw a deficit of 1.08 trillion Turkish Liras ($28.15 billion) in the January-April period, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry has shown.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿