Urfa Aslanı wins 97th Gazi Race

ISTANBUL

The racehorse called Urfa Aslanı, steered by jockey Mehmet Kaya, has claimed victory in this year’s historic 97th edition of the Gazi Race, a celebration of the famous leader Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

After the historic win, jockey Mehmet Kaya stated that he is “in indescribable happiness” as their racing strategy worked and helped them win the cup.

“God did not embarrass us. Thank God. I present this win to my family, I thank them very much,” Kaya added.

Urfa Aslanı, who won the Gazi Race, bagged prize money of approximately 10 million Turkish Liras for its owner Selim Kaya.

On the 2,400 meters grass track, the first prize was 5 million liras.

In the Gazi Run dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Republic, the stakeholders of the winning horse together with the registrations and premiums earned approximately 10 million.

Meanwhile, Valley Of Flowers, bred and owned by Vefa İbrahim Aracı and trained by Caner Akgül, won the G2 Zübeyde Hanım Race with jockey Akın Sözen.

The G1 Anafartalar Race was won by Jefe De Jefes, owned by Zafer Gezici and trained by Güven Gökçe, with Tolga Yıldız as the jockey.

Yıldız, who won the race by photo-finish, succeeded in winning the Anafartalar Race for the third time.