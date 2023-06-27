Urfa Aslanı wins 97th Gazi Race

Urfa Aslanı wins 97th Gazi Race

ISTANBUL
Urfa Aslanı wins 97th Gazi Race

The racehorse called Urfa Aslanı, steered by jockey Mehmet Kaya, has claimed victory in this year’s historic 97th edition of the Gazi Race, a celebration of the famous leader Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

After the historic win, jockey Mehmet Kaya stated that he is “in indescribable happiness” as their racing strategy worked and helped them win the cup.

“God did not embarrass us. Thank God. I present this win to my family, I thank them very much,” Kaya added.

Urfa Aslanı, who won the Gazi Race, bagged prize money of approximately 10 million Turkish Liras for its owner Selim Kaya.

On the 2,400 meters grass track, the first prize was 5 million liras.

In the Gazi Run dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Republic, the stakeholders of the winning horse together with the registrations and premiums earned approximately 10 million.

Meanwhile, Valley Of Flowers, bred and owned by Vefa İbrahim Aracı and trained by Caner Akgül, won the G2 Zübeyde Hanım Race with jockey Akın Sözen.

The G1 Anafartalar Race was won by Jefe De Jefes, owned by Zafer Gezici and trained by Güven Gökçe, with Tolga Yıldız as the jockey.

Yıldız, who won the race by photo-finish, succeeded in winning the Anafartalar Race for the third time.

TÜRKIYE Türkiye condemns Israel’s new settlement plan in West Bank

Türkiye condemns Israel’s new settlement plan in West Bank
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israel’s new settlement plan in West Bank

    Türkiye condemns Israel’s new settlement plan in West Bank

  2. ‘Century of Türkiye’ to be built on reforms: Erdoğan

    ‘Century of Türkiye’ to be built on reforms: Erdoğan

  3. UAE delegation visits Ankara to discuss investments

    UAE delegation visits Ankara to discuss investments

  4. As temperatures climb, pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for hajj climax

    As temperatures climb, pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for hajj climax

  5. Putin accuses West of wanting Russians 'to kill each other' in mutiny

    Putin accuses West of wanting Russians 'to kill each other' in mutiny
Recommended
Bezzecchi holds off Bagnaia in Dutch MotoGP sprint

Bezzecchi holds off Bagnaia in Dutch MotoGP sprint
CONCACAF suspends 4 players after US-Mexico brawl

CONCACAF suspends 4 players after US-Mexico brawl
Kyrgios doubt for Wimbledon after Mallorca Open pull-out

Kyrgios doubt for Wimbledon after Mallorca Open pull-out
Knights celebrate NHL crown with night parade

Knights celebrate NHL crown with night parade
Tszyu wins to set up Charlo showdown

Tszyu wins to set up Charlo showdown
Vinicius and Brazil spot on with black jersey

Vinicius and Brazil spot on with black jersey
WORLD As temperatures climb, pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for hajj climax

As temperatures climb, pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for hajj climax

Hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims crowded Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat on Tuesday, the climax of a potentially record-breaking hajj pilgrimage held in fierce summer heat.
ECONOMY UAE delegation visits Ankara to discuss investments

UAE delegation visits Ankara to discuss investments

A delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has recently held talks in the Turkish capital to discuss investment opportunities ahead of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s expected visit to the Gulf nation.
SPORTS Urfa Aslanı wins 97th Gazi Race

Urfa Aslanı wins 97th Gazi Race

The racehorse called Urfa Aslanı, steered by jockey Mehmet Kaya, has claimed victory in this year’s historic 97th edition of the Gazi Race, a celebration of the famous leader Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.