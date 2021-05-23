UNSC urges full adherence to Israel-Hamas cease-fire

JERUSALEM

The U.N. Security Council on May 22 welcomed announcement of a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas and urged full adherence to the truce.

"The members of the Security Council welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire beginning 21 May and recognized the important role Egypt, other regional countries, the U.N., the Middle East Quartet and other international partners played in this regard. The Security Council called for the full adherence to the ceasefire.," the council said in a statement.

“The members of the Security Council mourned the loss of civilian lives resulting from the violence,” the statement said.

"The members of the Security Council stressed the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population, particularly in Gaza, and supported the Secretary General’s call for the international community to work with the United Nations on developing an integrated, robust package of support for a swift, sustainable reconstruction and recovery," it added.

The members of the U.N. Security Council stressed the urgency of the restoration of calm in full and reiterated the importance of achieving a comprehensive peace based on the vision of a region where two democratic states, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace with secure and recognized borders.

IDF bombed Gaza’s high-rises to vent frustration: Israeli pilot

Israel’s bombardment of high-rise buildings in the Gaza Strip was a way to vent frustration caused by the failure to stop rocket fire from Gaza, an Israeli pilot revealed on Saturday.

Israeli Channel 12 interviewed a number of Israeli pilots who participated in bombing nine multi-story residential buildings, including the one that housed foreign media outlets in Gaza.

"I went on a mission to carry out airstrikes with a feeling that destroying the towers is a way to vent frustration over what is happening to us and over success of the groups in Gaza in kicking us,” one of the pilots said.

“We failed to stop the rocket fire and to harm the leadership of these groups, so we destroyed the towers,” he added.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Palestinian factions in Gaza fired around 4,000 rockets into Israel, causing the death of 12 people along with hundreds of injuries.

In the course of the Israeli offensive on Gaza, Israeli military destroyed nine multi-story buildings, claiming that they were being used by the Palestinian groups. Rights watchdogs have demanded an international probe into the Israeli claims.

At least 279 Palestinians were killed, including 69 children and 40 women, and 1,910 others injured in recent Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The fighting, the fiercest in years, came to a halt on May 21 under an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire.