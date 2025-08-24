Türkiye slams Israel over famine reports in Gaza

ANKARA

A U.N.-backed report on the famine in Gaza has revealed the severity of the humanitarian catastrophe, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry has stated, asserting that impunity is the primary factor emboldening the Netanyahu government's genocidal policies.

“The U.N.-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report on the famine in Gaza and the statements made by the U.N. Secretary-General with reference to this report, have once again demonstrated the gravity of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza resulting from the genocidal policies pursued by the Netanyahu government against the Palestinian people,” read a ministry statement issued over the weekend.

“Israel is encouraged and rendered reckless by the impunity it has so far enjoyed for its war crimes and violations of international law,” it stressed.

Securing a lasting ceasefire, ensuring accountability for those responsible before courts, and keeping humanitarian corridors open without interruption are among the most fundamental obligations of international law and of humanity, added the ministry, reiterating Ankara’s unwavering support to the Palestinian people.

In the meantime, the ministry announced that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend the extraordinary meeting of the Organization of the Islamic Conference on Aug. 25 in Jeddah.

"The meeting will be held under the theme 'the ongoing Israeli genocide against the Palestinian people and Israel’s decision to expand its operations in Gaza,'" read a separate statement by the ministry.

The 57-member OIC will be convened upon the initiative of Türkiye as the term president. Fidan will preside over the meeting and make the opening statement of the ministerial meeting.